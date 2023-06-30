Holiday fireworks set for Monday, Tuesday

The skies will light up Monday and Tuesday to celebrate America’s 247th birthday.

<strong>BEECHER</strong>

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher, the Beecher 4th of July Festival will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Dutch American Foods Inc.

Additional events will happen during the weekend. On Saturday, there will be the Prairie 4H Expo and the bean bag tournament. There will be face painting, the beer stand will be open, and bingo and the festival market will continue. The main-stage performance will be Infinity.

The Prairie 4H Expo, face painting, bingo and festival market will continue. The Chamber of Commerce will host a pork chop dinner. There will be live performances from Not Yet and Buckle.

Monday will include bingo and the festival market. Rear View, a Pearl Jam tribute band, will be on the main stage. And, in addition to Tuesday’s fireworks, the day includes a 5K run/walk, the festival market, the main parade, beer stand, bingo, car raffle and Juke Box Heroes on the main stage.

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue July 4 along the south banks of the Kankakee River.

The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Food concessions also will be available beginning at 4 p.m., and vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will be about 25 minutes long. The KVSO symphony concert is underwritten by Riverside Medical Center. Illinois Arts Council, Kankakee Valley Park District, the city of Kankakee and KCC are also sponsors.

On the KCC grounds, picnicking is welcomed, and indoor restrooms are available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; no seating is provided. KCC’s grounds are handicapped accessible. Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.

<strong>MANTENO</strong>

Starting with a 7 p.m. show Monday by the South Side Social Club, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club will host a holiday event featuring fireworks. The club is at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

<strong>MOMENCE</strong>

The city of Momence will host its fireworks show at dusk on Monday, and viewing is at East Washington Street at the Island Park footbridge.

Before the fireworks, Sensei Steve’s Karate kids will perform a demo at 6 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. will be live music from the Silhouettes. Concessions and face painting will be available for purchase.

<strong>WATSEKA</strong>

In conjunction with its annual Fourth of July event, the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a fireworks display at dusk Tuesday just south of the Iroquois County Courthouse. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.watsekachamber.org" target="_blank">watsekachamber.org</a>.

<strong>WILMINGTON</strong>

As part of Friday’s Let Freedom Rock Independence Day Celebration at North Island Park, at Illinois 53 and N. Park Street, Wilmington, there will be a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show. The show will take place during the intermission of the Hairbangers Ball performance, which begins at 8 p.m. then resumes at 10 p.m.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday with food vendors, a beer tent and kids zone.