Burn ban continues in Iroquois County despite Thursday rain

Chairman of the Iroquois County Board John Shure issued a statement Thursday regarding the burn ban in Iroquois County as a result of drought conditions.

“Due to the current extreme drought conditions throughout Iroquois County, we are issuing a strong recommendation that all citizens refrain from any type of burning including the use of consumer grade fireworks until further notice. At the present time, conditions are very favorable for the outbreak of wildfires and other uncontrolled events,” Shure stated.

Despite Thursday afternoon’s rainfall, the ban is still in effect.

“Any rainfall in the near future is not anticipated to have any effect on the drought conditions,” Shure continued.

“The fire chiefs in the county, with the authority granted by Illinois Statute, have approved a ban to prohibit any type of burning including the use of consumer grade fireworks. This ban will remain in effect until drought conditions have abated sufficiently,” Shure said, urging residents to direct any questions to the fire chief of their local fire protection district.

The county issued a burn ban on June 29. Kankakee County is not currently under a burn ban.