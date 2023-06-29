Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra provides highlights during annual meeting

KANKAKEE — A collective love of symphonic music brought more than 50 people to the Kankakee Country Club to attend the annual meeting of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Lynn O’Brien-Ahlden, past president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Board, was honored during the Tuesday meeting by the symphony.

O’Brien-Ahlden received the Dr. Janet V. Leonard Con Spirito Award, named for the late longtime supporter of the symphony. The award is emblematic of service to the organization.

Serving as board president during 2019, 2020 and 2021, O’Brien-Ahlden stayed on an additional year beyond the normal two-year term to help guide the organization through the pandemic. She recalled the annual meeting of a couple of years ago, which was held by Zoom when public gatherings of all kinds were discouraged because of the pandemic.

O’Brien-Ahlden has been involved with the symphony in one way or another for more than 20 years. She started as a volunteer with the KVSO Women’s Guild in 2001. She also served as the administrative liaison after her retirement.

She was instrumental in the trend to move the symphony out into the community, doing more than just hosting a concert. Now the symphony moves its events to various locations and has several free events.

In presenting the award, Yvonne Chalfant, a member of the symphony board, thanked O’Brien-Ahlden for thinking outside of the box. She will be known as the “pandemic president,” Chalfant said.

“She enthusiastically promoted the music in the park series and, notably, that series continues post-pandemic. Her leadership was creative and compelling, and we are grateful,” Chalfant said.

O’Brien-Ahlden said musicians want to play for an audience. By moving to new locations, the symphony was exposing more people to classical music. Some might see and listen for a first time and then attend other events.

<strong>MEETING HIGHLIGHTS</strong>

Current Board President and former Illinois State Rep. Kate Cloonen said the symphony was doing well. Attendance was up for the year and finances are sound.

On the subject of finances, the volunteer Women’s Guild was thanked by several speakers for its support. The guild donated a record $34,000 to the symphony during the year. The guild has several fundraisers, notably a fashion show and a Symphony of Sweets dinner in conjunction with the annual Christmas Concert.

It was noted by Music Director Allan Dennis that the 2023-24 year will be themed as a Season of Hope.

<strong>ON THE HORIZON</strong>

While firm dates are yet to be set, the symphony has several events in the pipeline.

September will feature the Lyric Opera’s Principal Bass, Ian Hallas, playing Koussevitsky’s “Bass Concerto” and Tchaichovsky’s “Symphony 5.”

The Kiwanis Youth Concert will be held in October.

November’s event will feature Kevin Sampson playing the organ at Asbury United Methodist Church and selections from favorite Italian operas.

The annual Christmas concert will be themed as “Being Together in the Holiday Season Brings Us Hope.”

February will see the playing of Dr. Jean Milew’s “A New America” and the participation of the KVSO Chorus.

April’s performance will feature the two winners of the Walgreen’s Concerto Competition.

KVSO will continue its free Music in the Park Series. Events are set for 4 p.m. in Cobb Park in Kankakee:

• July 2, woodwinds

• July 16, brass

• Aug. 13, strings

• There will also be a performance at the Herscher Labor Day Homecoming at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The Fourth of July concert will be held on Tuesday at Kankakee Community College. Doors open at 4 p.m. with admission at $20 a carload. Performances by the Youth Symphony, the Kankakee Municipal Band and the Kankakee Valley Symphony. Fireworks approximately at 9:15 p.m.