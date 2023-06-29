BTPD closes Willowhaven Nature Center

<em>Editor's more: This story has been updated to correct the total cost of the Willowhaven Nature Center project. </em>

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Township Park District recently closed the nature center at Willowhaven Park.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said not being able to have a full-time staff member as well as a lack of attendance brought about the decision to close the center.

The facility, which opened in 2006, will continue to be available to the public.

“The center will still be open, but it will mostly focus on rentals for weddings, birthday parties, bridal showers,” Piatt said.

The facility has room for 80 people. Piatt said they are going to retrofit it for 100 to 120 people.

The park and center sit on 132 acres located on Skyline Drive (North 4000E Road), east of Bradley in Bourbonnais Township.

Asked if the nature center could reopen if it could be staffed, Piatt said not at this time.

Nature Center exhibits have been moved to the Exploration Station located at Perry Farm.

“We thought the exhibits would be more applicable for people coming to the Exploration Station because there were more people going in there than at Willowhaven,” Piatt explained.

“Some exhibits are going to stay at Perry Farm, and then we might sell some surplus. We feel it is more appropriate for people [who] can use the dog park, the trails and the ponds and frisbee golf. The nature center is going to focus on rentals.”

<strong>IN THE BEGINNING</strong>

In September 1999, the BTPD board approved buying 61 acres for $244,000 at the same time it received a donation of 71 acres by the family of Roman “Smitty” Smietanski, according to stories in the Daily Journal dating back to 2002.

The original plan was to build the nature center, with the help of state grant money. The total cost would be $829,000.

In April 2005, that plan changed.

The park district located a 3,000-square-foot barn in Iowa. The barn was a donation of the Folker family, of Jones County, Iowa, according to a Daily Journal story in April 2005.

The park district would have to disassemble the barn to bring it back here.

A state grant funded $400,000 of the project's first phase. Along with the barn, a 28-space parking lot was constructed at the site.

Other projects in the initial phase, totaling $882,000, include wetland and prairie restoration, development of a crushed limestone path around two ponds on the adjacent 70-acre property, known as Roman's Willowhaven, and creation of four overlooks to provide views of the ponds. An asphalt road to the nature center is being developed.

The total cost of the park project was about $800,000, including $400,000 for the barn.