Bradley targets road rehab as Blatt subdivision work continues

BRADLEY — Street repair continues in Bradley, and the Blatt subdivision on the village’s west side is set for more upgrades as trustees OK’d a nearly $800,000 contract to rebuild roads in this area.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, a $798,850 contract was awarded to Tenco Excavating of Bourbonnais to completely rebuild 2,000 combined feet of road surface for Park Avenue, Dennis Avenue and Fairview Lane.

The project will consist of removing the existing asphalt surface and taking the structure to its base. The streets will be completely rebuilt, meaning this will not be a simple milling of the asphalt and the application of a new asphalt surface.

Mayor Mike Watson said the surfaces have long been in need of reconstruction and simply milling and laying a new surface is only a short-term solution. He said the village has been completing drainage upgrades which should greatly increase the life of a road surface.

As a bonus, noted Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, the Tenco bid came in nearly $30,000 under the engineer’s project estimate.

Tenco’s bid was the only bid of the four to come under the projected $827,583 cost.

Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, submitted a bid of $864,627; Gallagher Asphalt, of Thornton, was $946,618; and R&R Construction, of Bradley, was $962,174.

The project is expected to be started within 30 to 60 days. The work is expected to be finished this year.

Watson explained when many Bradley subdivisions were constructed, the streets were not equipped with the drainage system capacity needed today. He noted decades ago there were areas within the village where runoff water could be naturally absorbed into the ground.

The runoff water now has far fewer areas where it came to be absorbed as so much more surfaced has been paved or built upon. That means the water cannot be absorbed so it runs along the surface.

“We now have so much more running water, and it has to go somewhere. We are correcting this problem. We are biting the bullet now.”