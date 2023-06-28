State's attorney, public defender get pay increases

Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Public Defender Ed Pentuic will receive state-mandated cost of living adjustment pay increases effective July 1.

County Administrator Anita Speckman reported at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting that Rowe will receive a 4.6% COLA increase, which is $8,682.67 to bump his annual salary to $197,436.44.

Kankakee County has a full-time public defender, and per state statute the county is required to maintain a salary of at least 90% of the state’s attorney for the public defender. Pentuic’s salary will increase to $177,692.90.

The state does pay two-thirds of both salaries, and those are paid in monthly installments.

“If we approve this salary range, then the state will reimburse two thirds of it,” Speckman said. “So, the county’s portion [one third] is an increase from $56,625 to $59,230, so about $2,604, if we agreed to this. If we do not approve that salary rate, then the county needs to fund 100% of it. So obviously, we’re incentivized to agree to this.”

The executive committee unanimously improved the increases. It now will go to the full board for final approval at its next meeting July 11.

<strong>COUNTY OPENINGS</strong>

Speckman also reported the county has just eight current job openings, the lowest number in more than two years. Those jobs don’t include openings at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, which are separate.

“Of those eight [openings], five are over 30 days old,” Speckman said. “So, three of them are within the last 30 days, that’s actually a higher number for us. We’ve been hitting about maybe one a month for new openings, so three is interesting. The older ones are falling off, and we’re getting more current ones.”

Board member Steve Hunter asked Speckman if the county participated in the job fair held June 14 by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, and she said it did. Speckman added that the county did get some feedback from potential job applicants at the fair.

“We had three clerical positions, one in circuit clerk, county clerk and probation, so lots of feedback there,” she said. “[It was] an interesting group, a lot of people who don’t know what they want to do, they just want a job. We’ve tried to help them out.”

Speckman received job applications as a result of the fair.

“That’s a good thing, a little enthusiasm,” she said.