Kankakee River Fishing Derby hits 40 years, still going strong

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River is known around the Midwest as being an excellent river in which to cast a line and catch a variety of fish.

That’s not news to members of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, who are hosting the 40th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby. The annual event that was the brainchild of outdoorsman J.R. Black back in 1984 kicks off on Friday and runs through July 9.

“I think it’s huge,” said Ken Munjoy, president of the NIAA. “There aren’t many events in your lifetime that have lasted this long and are still going strong. That’s a huge testament to the organizers of the NIAA who started this event. It evolved over the first few years, but it’s been pretty much the same year after year for decades.”

Part of what’s made the derby so popular every summer is that it’s a family-friendly event. The registration is just $20 for the entire family.

“Well, that’s what it’s been about for all the years we’ve had it,” said Sam Thomas, executive director of the NIAA. “You know, if the family can’t even go out and afford to fish, then it’s no fun for them.”

Thomas, of Bourbonnais, has been involved in the derby for more than 30 years. He credits the late Black to getting him started in the annual event.

“J.R. Black was the original person who actually started the derby with his fellows, and he kind of mentored me into after the fact and that’s how I’ve been doing it,” Thomas said.

It’s been those dedicated volunteers who have kept the derby relevant for all these years.

“Well, of course, we’ve had our up and down years a couple of times just because of the economy and everything,” Thomas said. “Needless to say we’ve had some excellent sponsors that have stuck with us through the years.”

One of those sponsors that has been there throughout it all has been Reed’s Rent All & Sales Inc., owned by NIAA board member Jim Reed.

“He’s always been available and doing things for us and helping us out,” Thomas said. “… That’s what is needed to have to have something of this nature go. It’s a great thing for a family to start with, to go out and be able to do something of this nature. It takes the kids out where they can go out and fish.”

<strong>TAGGED FISH</strong>

Munjoy, who has been involved with the derby since 2015, said he’s seeing more youths winning prizes.

“Kids are placing on the Big Board and catching tagged fish,” he said. “It’s designed to be a family-friendly event. People are taking that seriously. They take advantage to do something with the family.”

Each year for the derby approximately 100 fish are tagged and then placed at various spots along the Kankakee River from the Illinois-Indiana state line west to Wilmington. Each tagged fish has a sponsored prize, but anglers have to be registered for the derby in order to collect the prize.

Thomas recalled how in the very first derby, there was just one tagged fish for $5,000. The fish was caught by someone who wasn’t registered. Regardless, he said the derby hasn’t had but maybe a few disagreements over the years.

“Everything has always ran just perfectly smooth,” he said. “And when it comes to our prize night, people are there to accept and arranged to do [the derby] again next year, which is really cool.”

In addition to the tagged fish, there’s the Big Board that keeps track of the largest fish caught in each category and has a payout, and Derby Dollar Days where the biggest fish caught in that day’s category [bass, crappie or catfish for example] wins $100. There are 10 Derby Dollar Days. If a tagged fish from the previous year is caught, it’s a $50 cash prize.

“There are just so many things out there that people can win at,” Thomas said. “A young kid could, just because nobody caught a largemouth one day, can pick up $100 just because he caught a little 7-inch largemouth.”

Munjoy said the continued success of the derby wouldn’t be possible without all the hard work of board members and the sponsors.

“It’s not just me,” he said. “There are a lot of people involved with it. Most of the board members, nine people, are actively involved in the derby in one way or another. … The list of sponsors each year, some change over time, and the derby picks up new ones to keep it going.”

Money raised from the derby funds the annual river clean-up, which will be held for the 41st time Sept. 16. The NIAA also sponsors the Kids Fishing Day at Bird Park Quarry each spring, and it just held the 43rd annual event.

“They all started about the same time, three annual events that are still going strong after 40 years,” Munjoy said.

Payout — $100 Cash

Day — fish — name — sponsor

• June 30: Rough Fish — Buffalo Roamin Day — X-Line Sportsmen's Club

• July 1: Largemouth Bass — Large Lunker Day — Stafford Family

• July 2: Smallmouth Bass — Smallie Searchin Day — Kankakee River Trading Post

• July 3: Rock Bass — Rock Mining Day — Nancy Witthoft

• July 4: Channel Catfish — Kitty Catchin Day — Dr. Fred Waldschmidt

• July 4: Flathead Catfish — River Flats Day — Bordertown Guns

• July 5: Northern Pike — Pike Pluggin Day — Reed’s Rent All

• July 6: Crappie — Crappie Jigging Day — APBA

• July 7: Walleye — Wally Walleye Day — Daily Journal

• July 8: Any Species Exluding Catfish and Rough Fish — Kids Corkin Day — Kankakee Sportsmen's Club

Reed’s Rent All, 907 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

Walmart, 505 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee

Walmart, 2080 N. Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais

Kankakee River Trading Post, off Illinois Route 102 on Altorf Road, Bourbonnais

Border Town Guns, 116 Gladiolus St., Momence

Angelo’s Bait, 708 W. Baltimore St., Wilmington

Elliots Bait and Tackle, 975 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee