It's a Reel good time for this fishing program

LIMESTONE — Cayson Lund was helping Roxanne Keen, of Momence, put bait on her hook as a group of about 60 people enjoyed a couple of hours of fishing at a private pond west of Kankakee earlier this month.

It didn’t matter that Cayson is 7 years old, and Keen is a grandmother. They connected.

When asked by a reporter if he was an experienced fisherman, Cayson didn’t hesitate: “Yes.”

Asked from who he learned this skill, he replied: “My dad taught me.”

Cayson then scurried off to help another neophyte angler.

Kyle Lund, Cayson’s father, was one of a handful of veteran anglers helping out at the Reel Justice Fishing Club for Kids and Adults program put on by the office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Jim Rowe and the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation.

Cayson’s older brother, Clay, was also on hand.

Keen enjoyed the outing with her son and grandson, Rob and Judah Richmond, of Manteno.

“Two weeks ago, Judah caught the biggest fish at the last event. I thought I’d like to try this,” Keen said.

For the past three years, Reel Justice has been doing just that — reeling in young and old and those with special needs — using fishing as the common language.

The program was the idea of Miles Maiden, who worked for the state’s attorney’s office.

It is in its third year, according to Miles’ father, Adrian Maiden.

“The purpose of the Reel Justice program is to provide a positive and free activity for area youth alongside their parents, parental figures, mentors and other persons of influence in their life,” Rowe said.

“It hosts regular activities for all ages and all experience levels, ranging from skill clinics to conservation education. We host events countywide and regularly partner with first responders to build community-public safety relationships as well. Cops n Bobbers and Hooks n Ladders are some of our more favorite outings.”

Adrian Maiden took over running Reel Justice when Miles left for basic training in the U.S. Navy.

The 53-year-old Adrian Maiden is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Local fishing legend Bill Terrill helps out, Rowe said.

“My father taught me and my siblings how to fish. It just stuck,” Adrian Maiden said.

“I taught Miles and his siblings. It is something they can enjoy even as adults.”

Miles Maiden was looking for a way to connect with the community, his dad recalled.

“I said, ‘Miles, you love to fish, try that.’ It has been successful,” Adrian Maiden said.

Rowe said fishing helped him growing up.

“Fishing as a kid kept me out of a lot of trouble, and I hope that we can teach the sport of angling to others and give them something they can enjoy for the rest of their life,” he said.

Christine Lemna, of Bradley, enjoyed watching her 10-year-old daughter, Josephine, snag four bluegill and a turtle.

“This is a big joy to her,” Christine said. “Everyone is so nice.”

Josephine has been to all this year’s Reel Justice tour spots around Kankakee County.

Christine said her daughter is determined to make every one this season.

<strong>A FISHING POND</strong>

John Azzarelli’s family has owned the pond where the June 14 stop was held for some 50 years.

He said Miles reached out to him to see if he would host.

“I’ve got to give them a lot of credit for what they have accomplished. I’m glad to oblige,” Azzarelli said as he sat watching the fishing.

“This year we were lucky to fish two private ponds [Azzarelli and Ken Munjoy ponds],” Rowe said.

The two-hour events goes by fast with all the activity surrounding it.

That is not lost on a veteran angler like Kyle Lund.

“This was a good opportunity to have fun and fish,” he said.

Each event happens from 5-7:30 p.m.

<strong>Wednesday (tonight):</strong> Kankakee Hydro Plant (on south side of the dam) skill: rocky fishing (avoiding snags)

<strong>July 12:</strong> Heiland Ponds (6692 Illinois Route 17, St. Anne) skill: Firefighters, Hooks n' Ladders

<strong>July 26:</strong> St. Anne Ponds (north end of Second Avenue); skill: crappie and gill (live bait)

<strong>Aug. 9:</strong> Bonfield Ponds (144 N. East, Bonfield); skill: bass, gills and catfish (lures, live baits)

<strong>Aug. 16:</strong> Bird Park Quarry (898 W. Station St.); ceremony and cookout

The event is free and opened to the public. Poles, tackle and bait are provided. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend.

For questions or more information, email <a href="mailto:jrowe@k3county.net" target="_blank">jrowe@k3county.net</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.K3SAO.com/fish" target="_blank">K3SAO.com/fish</a>.