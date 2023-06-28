Bradley to aid home, biz security systems

BRADLEY — There is no running away nor hiding from crime no matter where anyone chooses to live or open a business.

But there are ways to help prevent such random acts from happening.

Bradley is embarking on such a plan.

The Bradley administration has committed $10,000 toward helping residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations to install property security systems.

Beginning Aug. 1, the village will aid residents with the installation of a home security system with a $200 assist and a $100 assist for businesses and nonprofits.

To be eligible for the reimbursement, however, the security system must also have the ability to record outside activity, meaning some type of visual system, which could aid the Bradley Police Department.

Residents must apply for the reimbursement at the village website.

There is no requirement that the location must share the footage with the village.

The financial assist only will be for those locations that do not currently have a security system, meaning if one has been previously installed, the village will not reimburse for the system already in place.

After Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Police Chief Don Barber said the goal is rather simple: The more eyes that are watching for improper behavior, the less likely such behavior will occur.

At least that is what he is hoping.

The reimbursement will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Barber was asked how many locations in Bradley might take part in the program and said that is a question he cannot answer.

Barber said the occupant chooses the security system.

“We hope it helps deter crime. We hope it also helps built better relations between the department and the residents,” Barber said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said if there is an overwhelming response, he certainly would consider making more money available for the program.

“It’s about increasing neighborhood protection,” he said. “The more eyes out there, the better chance we have to preventing crime or solving them if it happens. It’s all about neighborhood protection.”

Watson said occupants of rental properties are eligible as well.

Barber said crime knows no geographic boundaries.

“This is just another step for the progression of Bradley,” he said.

Bradley is not the only community assisting with the purchase of home or business security.

The village of Manteno has restarted its Camera Rebate Program. The village will rebate residents up to $100 for security camera purchases.

The purchase receipts must be between June 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023. The program is open to all residential property owners located with the municipal limits.

For more information, call village hall at 815-929-4800 or the police department at 815-929-4801.