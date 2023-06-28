Bradley nears public works hire

BRADLEY — Without a full-time director for its 13-member public works department since mid-December, the Bradley village administration expects to have that role filled next month.

After Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson said six candidates have been interviewed.

Watson said it is his goal to have a new director in place by the end of July.

Depending upon qualifications and experience, the position will pay between $85,000 to $100,000.

The mild winter in terms of snowfall was just what the village would have wanted. The department was being mainly overseen by Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director.

The department carries out a wide variety of tasks. Chief among those tasks is the maintenance of the village’s about 75 miles of streets.

“We had strong candidates apply for this position,” Watson said.

The department has been without a full-time director since Terry Memenga, who had been director from July 2017 until mid-December 2022, resigned. Memenga resigned from his position when he took a similar post for the village of Bourbonnais.

When Memenga resigned, Watson made it clear he would not be in a rush to fill the vacancy. He said the post would not be filled until summer.

Memenga filled the Bourbonnais vacancy created when then-15-year public works director Mike Chamnes resigned.

Prior to Memenga, the Bradley Public Works director had been Jim Bessler. Bessler retired from his position.