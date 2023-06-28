Bourbonnais Township Park District hosting Summer Concert Series

The sounds of music are returning to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District, with the assistance of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, again will host its Summer Concert Series with four shows.

Performances kicked off June 27 with Hoodwink’d, performing classic rock and funky blues.

Shows run from 7-8:30 p.m. and are open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation). Food and drink will be available from BrickStone Brewery.

On July 11 will be Tall Paul, performing honky tonk, country and rock music. On July 18 will be Molly Rose Quartet performing sounds of jazz. And the final concert, set for July 27, will be Carrying Torches, performing pop and alternative rock.

Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, or call 815-933-9905.