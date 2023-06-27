Three-day garage sale benefits Iroquois County Animal Rescue

Furry friends in Iroquois County will be the beneficiaries of funds raised from a three-day garage sale in Watseka.

Kicking off at 8 a.m. Friday at Watseka Union Depot, 121 S. Second St., Iroquois County Animal Rescue will host a garage sale to benefit shelter animals. The sale is set up indoors so that it can happen rain or shine.

The sale operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 to July 2. On Sunday, the final day, there will be a $5 bag sale.

Credit cards will be accepted throughout the event. For more information, call ICARe at 815-429-4028.