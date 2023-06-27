Teen musicians invited to audition this week for MSMF

Teens with musical talent will have their chance to shine at the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

Returning again this year is the opportunity for local teenagers to perform on the Teen Stage during the festival happening July 28 and 29 in downtown Kankakee.

Auditions will be held this week at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, between 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and between 4-6 p.m. Friday.

Registration is required for the audition, and a form can be filled out at <a href="https://bit.ly/3JUIREX" target="_blank">bit.ly/3JUIREX</a>.

It is asked that auditoners arrive 15 minutes early for set up, soundcheck and preparation. Auditions will need to include at least two pieces of music that is planned to be performed on stage.

Music cannot contain profanity or violence. Performers are asked to include all of the songs they will perform on stage on the registration form, but prepare at least two songs to audition with. Up-tempo music is suggested for the festival.