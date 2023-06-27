KCC announces new coordinator for equity, diversity and inclusion

In fall 2021, Kankakee Community College opened the doors to its Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center.

During the opening festivities, KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd told those gathered that the college “wanted this space to be a vibrant hub of student activity.”

“A space where students could learn together, make new friends, engage in student life,” he said to those gathered.

At that time, Whitney Mittons was overseeing the center.

Mittons has since left her role, and the new coordinator of equity, diversity, and inclusion is Christa Agee.

“Christa is passionate about education and student advocacy,” said Kendra Souligne, KCC director of financial aid and student engagement, in a news release. “She will strive for not only the representation of all students, but to also foster an environment in which students feel welcome to be actively involved.”

Agee is primarily responsible for KCC’s Center for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, along with internal and external cultural programming and messaging from the EDI Center, Souligne said. Agee also will develop educational programs and a minority student success program.

Her role includes assisting underrepresented students to find resources as they start college as well as support to stay enrolled.

“As the new EDI coordinator, I hope to continue the great work that has already been done to complete this great circle of inclusion and representation for all of the students of KCC,” Agee said.

Previously, Agee worked for the Early Head Start Program at Governors State University and as a special education teacher for over 10 years in Sauk Village and Milford. Agee has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in multicategorical special education from Governors State University.