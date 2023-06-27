Fortitude targeting bus for mobile homeless sheltering

Rather than brick and mortar, 2-by-4s and roofing shingles, Fortitude Community Outreach — the region’s homeless shelter provider — is opting for a radical approach to providing shelter.

A bus may be the answer for now, but not forever.

The bus, named Dignity Bus, cost could be about 90% less than constructing a brick-and-mortar shelter, organizers said.

If this plan comes to fruition, it appears Fortitude would be the first Illinois shelter organization to put such a plan into action. The Bourbonnais-based organization would be only the third homeless shelter organization nationwide to implement this concept.

The target is to have the bus in operation Oct. 1.

Unable to gain the $1-million-plus financing needed to construct a building to house area homeless by the targeted date, Fortitude has announced plans to purchase and equip a coach bus to shelter 18-20 people.

The bus would be available for men, women and children.

The organization, however, remains steadfast that its ultimate goal is to establish a permanent site for its shelter service.

<strong>BUS TARGET — OCT. 1</strong>

However, for now, the bus would allow Fortitude the ability to operate its mobile shelter year-round, rather than the Oct. 1 through April 30 schedule it has maintained for the past several years, said Fortitude executive director Dawn Broers in a letter to supporters.

Broers explained in the two-page letter this concept is not revolutionary. She said Fortitude researched a Vero Beach, Fla.-based nonprofit, The Source, which has implemented this concept.

The Source has began repurposing decommissioned coach buses in 2021 to provide a mobile shelter for up to 20.

Broers noted the form of shelter has been used in Europe and Australia for many years.

“This has worked so well for The Source that they now offer to create these shelter buses for other organizations,” Broers said. She noted the Woonsocket [Rhode Island] City Council purchased a bus for its community, which they plan to donate to a nonprofit for shelter services.

“This means, a cost of around $150,000, we can obtain a custom made, fully-equipped shelter with 3 weeks of contracting with them, with no permit needed from municipalities!” Broers shared with supporters.

Each individual shelter compartments would offer a USB port, electrical outlets and a fixed tablet for access to media.

Broers said the bus could be parked at different planned locations nightly. The vehicle would be powered by electric service or generator when parked.

She noted part of the advantage to be mobile is Fortitude could be stationed near locations where homeless work.

<strong>‘HOME BASE’ STILL SOUGHT</strong>

Even with this mobile concept, Broers noted Fortitude remains dedicated to establishing a “home base” building.

She said this building would be a “day center” where its homeless can gain case management services, needed resources, showers, laundry, meals and referrals. The cost for the purchase and rehab of a day center site is estimated at $250,000.

Fortitude would target the day center being open from 1:30-9 p.m. Occupants would then board the bus then for the overnight shelter. The bus would return to the day center from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast.

Broers labeled the “third prong” to its 2023-24 programming by offering a “Women and Children’s Shelter.” The program is contingent on a yet-to-be-approved Illinois grant, gaining permits and locating a building to lease.

This prong would provide overnight shelter service for women and children only. Due to costs, she said, the women and children shelter would operate only 180 days, meaning the coldest six months.

Regarding the goal of a permanent shelter site, Broers said the goal remains having a single site for all of its planned services. The bus would be sold to help fund a shelter site.

“One of our goals over the next few years is to help prepare the community for a permanent shelter site so we will not face adversity when the times comes,” she said.