Rail crossing in Grant Park to close this week

GRANT PARK — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced this past week that the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Illinois Route 1-17 in Grant Park will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The repairs are expected to take four days to complete. A posted detour will direct motorists to use County Highway 14 and County Highway 19.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time to travel through this area and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic. IDOT suggests that alternate routes should be considered.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction detail at <a href="https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com" target="_blank">GettingAroundIllinois.com</a>.