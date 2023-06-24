Troubling events bring young dog to Kankakee County Humane Foundation

Upon walking into the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, the first thing one might notice is the beautiful cattle dog mix sitting behind the reception desk.

The second thing of note would be her swollen back paw and the obvious pain it’s causing.

Tillie, the 1½-year-old pup, was brought to KCHF under extreme circumstances. A Pembroke resident, who had previously brought in dogs he’d come upon that needed shelter, contacted the foundation when he was asked by a neighbor to shoot Tillie.

The dog had somehow come in contact with a birdshot and was in pain. Those whose property she’d been living on wanted her “taken care of” and contacted the Pembroke man.

Instead of acquiescing, he called KCHF and director Jordan Chapman — despite not really having space for more intakes — jumped at the chance to help Tillie.

“She was hiding under a chicken coop,” Chapman said, noting that the coop had to be torn apart in order to rescue Tillie.

Tillie was brought to a veterinary clinic where X-rays were taken, showing that the birdshot had scattered across all four limbs and seriously injured her back left paw.

In addition to her injuries, Tillie was covered in at least 100 ticks and also tested positive for heartworm.

She also has a tick-borne bacterial infection called Ehrilichia.

Now on several antibiotics and other medications, the young dog is in the care of KCHF and awaiting a home.

<strong>CARING FOR TILLIE</strong>

Understandably shy upon first approach, Tillie warms up when a person is down at her level, giving her a hand to sniff as a sign of trust. To get her tail wagging, one could ask her, “Who’s a pretty girl?”

The director noted it’s difficult to get Tillie out of her crate, where she sleeps, eats and drinks water — mostly while laying on her back.

“She lays all day on her blankets,” Chapman said.

Assisting Tillie with medication is the foundation’s assistant director, Kara Muhlstadt, who fills the medicine for all of the animals at the shelter.

Due to Tillie’s injury, Muhlstadt further assists by carrying her outside, feeding her and simply spending time with her.

“She kinda just stands around outside,” Muhlstadt said of Tillie, “but I bring her out for the sunshine and fresh air.”

At this point, it’s unclear who shot Tillie with the birdshot. Instead of dwelling on the past, the shelter is more interested in Tillie’s future, making it imperative to find her a good home.

The shelter is currently holding a virtual fundraiser to assist with Tillie’s medical bills. In just 24 hours, the fundraiser netted more than $6,000. As of Friday afternoon, $7,260 had been raised.

From noon to 2 p.m. today at Whitmore Ace Hardware, 361 S Locust St, Manteno, KCHF will be on site for an adoption event and cookout fundraiser.