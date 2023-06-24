Red Cross seeks blood donations following recent shortfall

Upcoming blood drives <strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong> • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50 • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50 <strong>ST. ANNE</strong> • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at Saint Anne High School, 650 W Guertin St.

Daily Journal staff report

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, there has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks. The upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

• All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/June" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/June</a>.

• All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/gifts" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/gifts</a>.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a> or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

<strong>ST. ANNE</strong>

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at Saint Anne High School, 650 W Guertin St.