QuikTrip eyes Kankakee development

KANKAKEE — QuikTrip Corporation, a Tulsa, Okla.-based petroleum and convenience store company, recently purchased just over 4.25 acres on Kankakee’s south side.

The company has acquired 10 parcels for an estimated $906,000. The property includes the now-vacant Gas Depot site just north of the U.S. Route 45/52 and RiverStone Parkway intersection immediately north of the Interstate 57 interchange at mile marker 308.

Property acquired stretches to the shuttered RiverStone Conference property immediately west of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The properties were acquired by QuikTrip in April and May, according to county documents.

Of the 10 lots, eight are along Route 45/52 and two are along RiverStone Parkway, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

The development would be immediately north of the Speedway gas station which is located in the southeast corner of Route 45/52 and RiverStone intersection.

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip is the 33rd largest privately-held company in the United States, according to the company’s website.

The company operates retail properties in midwestern, southern and western portions of the United States.

Ironically, QuikTrip is one of two Oklahoma-based convenience store chains, the other being Love’s Travel Stops. If QuikTrip is successful in developing the Kankakee site, it would only be perhaps a mile north of the Love’s Travel Stop just south of the I-57 interchange.

According to the company’s website, it owns about 1,000 sites, as of April. Currently, the company operates only three sites in Illinois. It has two sites in Granite City and one in Edwardsville.

Citing public documents, Curtis confirmed QuikTrip has purchased land within Kankakee’s municipal boundaries and connected land immediately outside of the boundaries.

“They have been in discussions about building a facility in Kankakee,” Curtis said. “… We have been in discussions and further discussions are in play.’