Local shelters overflowing with cats due to springtime litters

In a perfect world, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation would house about 20 cats at a time.

Reality, however, is much different. The shelter currently has between 50 to 60 cats.

“A lot of friends are coming in faster than they’re going out, more so than before,” said Jordan Chapman, KCHF’s director.

Adoptions have decreased in the last year, as calls and drop offs for strays have increased.

Chapman said phone calls about bringing in cats are about “a dozen a day.”

This, however, is not unusual for this time of year, nor is it relegated to only KCHF.

Shelters nationally experience an uptick in cat — especially kitten — drop offs in the spring and summer. As strays that often are not spayed or neutered come out more frequently in the warm weather, there is more likelihood of procreation.

This often leads to someone noticing the pregnant cat and bringing her to a shelter. Then, the shelter not only has to adopt out the mom, but the litter of kittens as well.

New Beginnings for Cats in rural Bourbonnais recently went through a space issue, and posted to its Facebook on June 2 that the shelter could not accept any more cats.

In Aroma Park, at Sunrise Center Animal Rescue’s cat shelter, Hexies, cats continue to pour in.

The shelter building is called Hexies and is an extension of Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, owner and founder Karen Hemza’s nearby farm. Hexie is named after the cat belonging to Art Morrical — Hemza’s neighbor who made an initial donation of $700,000 to the development of the shelter.

Hemza said there are about 85 adult cats and 50 kittens on the premises. Down the street at her farm/rescue center, there are another 50 adoptable cats.

“It’s busy, it’s craziness,” said Hemza. “We’re doing good, though, doing a lot of adoptions. I’m happy with how things are rolling along.”

Hemza said the steady amount of adoptions allows the shelter to take in more cats, something of which there seems to be no shortage.

“They’re moving [out], but they’re coming in,” she said.

On average, Hexies takes in about 10 new cats per week. This has been the case for the past several months.

While Hexies is able to transfer some cats to a shelter it works within the northwest suburbs, adoptions are what helps keep things moving.

If cats were spayed and neutered from the get-go, it would also really help.

“If people would just be ahead of it a little bit to help out all the suffering that’s going on,” Hemza said regarding spaying and neutering, noting that people who feed stray cats can help by bringing the cat into a low-cost clinic for the surgery.

“If something can be done sooner [before] there’s 5-10 cats in a litter” it would be helpful, she said.

When it comes to litters of kittens, the little felines typically are fostered until they are old enough to receive their second distemper shot which happens at around nine weeks when they come back to the shelter. Then they can be adopted, but there is still a bit of a wait before they can be spayed or neutered.

Hemza said she has to turn people away due to space limitations and the expense and labor intensity of bottle feeding kittens.

She noted a reason for a post-COVID uptick in cats being brought in may have to do with the economy and the expense of having a pet.

However, she said it’s been “a really good week” for adoptions, as 10 kittens, two senior cats and two adult cats have been adopted out.

“It’s rewarding to see people walking out, adopting cats, [but] it’s very stressful.”

Where to adopt There are many pets around the world and in Kankakee County looking for a forever home. <strong>Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong> Helping animals find forever homes since 1963. 2214 IL-1, St. Anne, IL 60964 815-933-5999 <a href="https://www.k3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org</a> <strong>New Beginnings for Cats</strong> A place where every cat deserves a second chance. 7701 E 3500 N. Road, Bourbonnais 815-472-4734 <a href="https://www.newbeginningsforcats.org" target="_blank">newbeginningsforcats.org</a> <strong>River Valley Animal Rescue</strong> River Valley Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the Kankakee area’s abused, neglected and abandoned animals. 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence 815-507-5007 <a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a> <strong>Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Hexies</strong> Rescue for felines and equines to educate people on the importance of spay/neuter, to assist them in getting access to services and to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that have been discarded, abused and neglected. St. Anne location: 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne Aroma Park location: 3306 Waldron Road, Aroma Park 815-482-4486 <a href="https://www.sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org" target="_blank">sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org</a> <strong>Kankakee County Animal Control</strong> The county’s animal control service does not currently have any pets listed for adoption. However, they do help in rescuing and returning lost pets, as well as helping lost pets find new homes if need be. Shelter phone: 815-937-2949; Animal Control: 815-937-2949 <a href="https://www.k3county.net" target="_blank">k3county.net</a> {related_content_uuid}150313c8-901f-4c60-a24e-658f6ed62ac8{/related_content_uuid}

