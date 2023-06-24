KLASEY: Prayers, parades and a pageant

On Sunday, June 21, 1953, the Kankakee Centennial celebration opened on a high (you might even say “heavenly”) note, with two large religious events.

At 11 a.m., the St. Patrick High School band led a lengthy line of marchers — including hundreds of Knights of Columbus in full regalia with plumed headgear and ceremonial swords — eastward on Court Street from the Courthouse to St. Teresa Church in the Marycrest subdivision. The marchers and hundreds more spectators gathered outside the church at noon for an outdoor “field Mass” celebrated by Joliet Diocese Bishop Martin D. McNamara.

While most local churches had featured a Centennial observance at their Sunday services, there was also a major “Century of Sabbaths” event held Sunday evening at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The large crowd attending the event joined in prayer, heard “brief talks by leaders of the community” and enjoyed music provided by the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra and a 300-voice local church choir.

Monday, designated as “Young America Day,” was appropriately celebrated by two events, a Kiddies’ Parade, and the first official appearance of Centennial Queen Linda LeCuyer, a 16-year-old sophomore from St. Patrick High School. The parade, which the Kankakee Daily Journal noted was the “first of three gala parades scheduled for the week,” featured an estimated 3,000 youngsters walking or riding on floats, decorated bicycles and other conveyances. The parade route along Court Street ended at Alpiner Park, where the children were treated to ice cream and soft drinks.

Highlight of the Monday schedule was the gala Centennial Costume Ball held at the East Junior High School gymnasium. “One of the first to arrive and the last to leave,” reported the Daily Journal, “was the queen of the ball, Miss LeCuyer, who went through the evening with a smile of happy expectation. It was her first introduction to the public as queen and she was, to say the very least, ‘thrilled beyond words.’”

The queen and her 14-member court of princesses were introduced, then Miss LeCuyer and her escort, Conrad Studer, “led the dancing, and in a matter of seconds, the huge dance floor was filled with swirling skirts and smiling faces.” Three bands (two playing traditional dance numbers and one providing square dance accompaniment) alternated on the bandstand, resulting in a full evening of music for the more than 250 couples attending the ball.

Linda LeCuyer was formally crowned Centennial Queen the following evening by Illinois Governor William Stratton. The coronation and a recognition ceremony for the Centennial Princesses was held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before a crowd of about 4,500 at the Kankakee Fairgrounds. It preceded the debut performance of “Centurama,” an historical pageant with a cast of 1,000 local actors, held on an outdoor stage. The Journal’s report on the following day noted “The Centurama is not a weighty, historical tableau, but a lighthearted, cleverly written show that brought nostalgic smiles and hearty laughter.”

The pageant consisted of 20 acts, or “scenes,” with titles such as “Fathers of the Black Robe,” “Good Old Golden Rule Days,” “The Iron Horse,” “Gay Nineties,” “The Fair” and “Kankakee’s Book of Fame.” A crowd favorite was scene 13, “The Courthouse Fire,” which featured firefighters operating a century-old hand-pumped fire engine. Other scenes included a variety of antique vehicles and live animals, including horses and oxen. The four remaining Centurama performances each recorded “sold out” attendance, with a paying customer occupying each of the available seats.

<strong>DAYS OF EVENTS</strong>

Tuesday also marked the first historical landmark bus tour sponsored by the Kankakee County Historical Society. The free tour proved so popular that it was repeated on Thursday and Friday. Also debuting on Tuesday were two evening activities that would continue for the remainder of the Centennial week. A carnival with rides and other attractions opened on Dearborn Avenue, stretching from Court Street to Chestnut Street. Adjacent to the carnival, on Oak Street, a free street dance began at 10 p.m. It would be repeated at the same time and place for the next four evenings.

“Ladies’ Day” was celebrated on Wednesday, June 24, with a Centennial Tea and informal “old-fashioned style show” held from 2-4 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium. The event, “designed to afford an opportunity to chat with old friends and make new ones,” was sponsored by the Kankakee Woman’s Club. A more formal “Old-Fashioned Costume” contest was conducted at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday evening by the Sisters of the Swish. The grand prize for the most authentic costume was won by Mrs. Lyle Kurth, who wore a 125-year-old wedding dress originally made for her great-grandmother. Prizes were also awarded for the most colorful, best mother and daughter combination, and best family group costumes.

Thursday was “Pioneer and Homecoming Day,” with ceremonies at the Kankakee County Courthouse honoring long-time residents and visitors who had traveled from distant cities to attend the Centennial activities. The day’s highlight for many local residents and out-of-town visitors, however, was the Kankakee Centennial Historical and Patriotic Parade.

“The biggest parade in Kankakee history passed before an estimated 45,000 Kankakee Centennial celebrants on Court Street Thursday afternoon,” reported the Daily Journal. “More than 100 parade units, in addition to 50 antique automobiles, were in the line of march which paraded down Court Street for an hour and 45 minutes. The parade, all told, was more than 20 blocks in length …. It was a great parade — one well worth waiting 100 years for.”

At ceremonies on Friday afternoon, a “time capsule” filled with photographs, newspapers, brochures, and other memorabilia was sealed and buried beneath the floor of the Kankakee Historical and Arts Building (today, the Kankakee County Museum). The Daily Journal called the burying of the capsule “one of the most significant events” of the Centennial. “It will project the present 100 years into the future and provide the citizens of the year 2053 with priceless information on their heritage. The capsule was conceived as an expression of faith in the future.”

Kankakee County’s “mighty big birthday party” wrapped up on Saturday, June 27, with still another huge parade, the final presentation of “Centurama,” the awarding of prizes for the best “Brothers of the Brush” facial hair, and an “old-fashioned Square Dance” on Oak Street in downtown Kankakee. “Kankakee’s centennial is history. The celebrating is over and won’t start anew for another hundred years,” noted the Daily Journal.

Journal columnist Gil Brenner commented on an interesting sidelight of the Centennial celebration: “Please be kind to City Police Sgt. George Fredd, and don’t mention how good the Kankakee Centennial parades were. The sergeant has been at every Kankakee parade the past 11 years, but has not seen a single one to date. He always leads them on his motorcycle!”

Local trivia Linda LeCuyer was crowned Kankakee Centennial Queen before a crowd on 4,500 spectators at the fairgrounds on June 23. Twenty-one days earlier, and almost 4,000 miles away, another coronation drew a worldwide TV audience of millions. Who was that Queen? <strong>Answer:</strong> Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London. She would reign until her death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022.

