Gilman artist creates Christmas in July Tree

Daily Journal staff report

While there are differing theories to the origin of Christmas in July, it has a new artistic meaning to Drew Carriker.

The Gilman resident, who typically uses his art skills to create sculptures of all kinds, has channeled his patriotism toward a project he’s deemed the Christmas in July Tree. This was created as both a way to honor the concept of Christmas in July and to celebrate the Fourth of July.

After last year’s creation of the Seven Holidays Tree, Carriker wanted to begin another project that involved two or more holidays. With an idea in mind, he began the project in December.

“I believe that it’s never too early to prepare for a holiday or any special occasion,” Carriker said.

After putting primer — along with red, white and blue paint — on the tree, he put the project on hold until May and would work on it in his free time.

The project, which Carriker said wasn’t easy, was completed June 6.

Materials used for the project include a flat metal Christmas tree; plastic stars; mini ornaments; tinsel; Fourth of July beaded necklaces; red, white and blue jewelry; and an American flag-style dish rag used for the skirt. The tree topper — and the in the middle of the wreath — is made out of a papier-mâché star, wood and decorative rocks.

After finishing the topper and attaching it to the tree, Carriker showed the project to his father and said he felt something was missing.

His dad suggested adding a flag to the tree, and Carriker then found two small American flags, which he attached to both sides.

From there, he found a few other Fourth of July decorations — such as the felt-star wreath, tinsel spray and the eagle rock — and attached it all to the tree.

“It was just what my tree needed, and I am pleased with how it turned out,” he said.

In all, the decoration is about 18 inches tall and is small enough to sit on a table indoors or out; however, it is not waterproof. Carriker plans to have it on display at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.