Fourth of July fireworks display to return to KCC

The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue July 4 along the south banks of the Kankakee River.

The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Food concessions also will be available beginning at 4 p.m., and vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will be about 25 minutes long. The KVSO symphony concert is underwritten by Riverside Medical Center. Illinois Arts Council, Kankakee Valley Park District, the city of Kankakee and KCC are also sponsors.

On the KCC grounds, picnicking is welcomed, and indoor restrooms are available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; no seating is provided. KCC’s grounds are handicapped accessible. Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.

Originally known as the Society for Friends of Music, KVSO was established in 1967 for the purpose of experiencing the joy of music together. Today, the KVSOA Board of Directors, the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony, the KVSO Women’s Guild and the KVSO Foundation all make up the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association.