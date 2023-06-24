Dry conditions prompt burning ban in Iroquois County

How dry has it been?

“A guy was saying he’s got two-inch cracks a foot deep in his yard in Gilman,” Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said.

“At Shagbark [Golf and Country Club in Onarga], one of the groundskeepers said some acorns are dropping, which doesn’t usually happen until later in the year.”

Iroquois County officials issued a ban on burning this week.

As of Friday morning, Kankakee County was not under a burning ban.

“Not yet, but we may be getting close,” Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said.

“It’s been a long time [since we had rain] and it’s getting more dangerous every day.”

Keener recommends people not burn anything until the grass turns green. Grass and lawns — at least those not added by sprinkler systems — are brown.

“We also suggest that those who have mulch around their homes and businesses, keep it wet, including mulch piles,” Keener said. “That stuff decomposes, and when it gets hot, it will burst into flames.”

In the last seven days, there has been no measurable rainfall in most of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

In the past 30 days, the NWS said .25 inches to .50 inches of precipitation was measured.

<strong>SEVERE CONDITIONS</strong>

Northeastern and central Illinois are now experiencing severe drought.

Dry conditions persisted across the state in the second week of June, causing soil moisture levels to drop and record-low water levels in some areas of the Illinois River, according to a June 15 news release from the Illinois State Water Survey in Champaign.

Also, corn and soybeans in parts of southwestern, central and northeastern Illinois are showing signs of slow growth, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford and Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring [WARM] program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Kankakee-area farmer Jeff O’Connor noted on Friday his farm has drought conditions, which will impact his corn yields.

“My opinion right now is an average corn crop is not possible any longer. That is out of the question,” he said.

O’Connor noted in typical April, May and June periods, he would normally experience rain totals in the 2-inch to 3-inch range. He said the farm received less than one-third of that amount through those three months.

Soybean plants are not as stressed at this moment because of the drought, but that is about to change if the sky does not start dropping some rain.

Ironically, O’Connor noted, this drought was not on the radar. He said forecasters had envisioned a typical growing season here.

“I guess they missed that one,” he said.

Area wheat growers, O’Connor noted, are expecting the summer wheat harvest to come in between 25% to 30% off of previous yields.

Simply put, he said, soil moisture reserves which normally carry a crops through the dryer months of July and August are being consumed now. Without those moisture reserves being replenished, later months could result in conditions greatly altering grain production.

Chad Miller, Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager, said non-farmers can follow a simply rule: If lawns have dried up and gone dormant, farm fields are experiencing hardship.

“It’s getting serious. It’s getting critical,” Miller explained. He noted on the positive side, Kankakee County is the ninth-most irrigated county in Illinois in terms of acreage capable of being irrigated.

That fact certainly helps, but not nearly as much as a 1-inch rainfall would.

“What’s critical is corn plants are now determining what size ear it will have. The plants are stressed,” Miller said. “You see corning plants rolling its leaves to lessen moisture loss. Let’s hope for a rain Sunday or Monday.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor considers the drought severe in the Chicagoland area and all of Peoria. Most of the state north of Interstate 70 is in abnormal drought, as is much of the St. Louis Metro east area. Southern Illinois remains abnormally dry.

Beneficial rain fell in some parts of Illinois in the first week of June, but rainfall totals were less than 1 inch, which is not enough to improve drought conditions, Ford said.

Reports across the state indicate lawns are browning or going dormant; gardens, shrubs and small trees require frequent watering, and mature trees are beginning to show stress.

“Crop reports indicate corn and soybeans are showing some stress, but the overall feeling is that the yield potential has not been significantly affected at this point,” Ford said. “Pasture conditions have declined to a larger extent than row crops, and there are some concerns about hay yield and quality moving forward.”