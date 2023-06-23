Road Ranger project just the start for Bourbonnais Parkway interchange

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Trustee Rick Fischer was sporting his “Imagine Bourbonnais” T-shirt at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new Road Ranger Travel Center.

“Imagine Bourbonnais” is the title Bourbonnais officials gave the Northern Gateway Project that includes a campaign to move the village of 18,000 into the future.

Thursday’s event is tied into that Imagine Bourbonnais project.

A group of 10 representatives from Road Ranger, BEAR Construction Company and the village each tossed a scoop of prepared soil as construction workers were working on the future site of Road Ranger store No. 287.

“You may see dirt but what we see is growth and progress,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in prepared remarks to the gathering of 25 people.

The travel center is the first business to locate on the Bourbonnais Parkway, just off the Interstate 57 Exit 318 interchange. It is located on 11 acres.

There are three other lots to the west of the Road Ranger site where people interested in the sites are “kicking the tires,” village officials say.

There is also acreage zoned for industrial use.

The interchange was opened in 2018, three years after construction began.

More than 33,000 vehicles pass by the interchange daily, Schore added.

Before construction of this store, the closest Road Ranger Travel Centers are currently in Chicago and Champaign on I-57.

“It’s one of the first projects on the interchange,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said. “We’re encouraged that we’ll see others come. It’s not if any development comes. It’s when.

“This is money coming into the county from elsewhere. That is economic growth.”

Road Ranger Chief Executive Officer Marko Zaro said in his remarks this will be the company’s 24th store in Illinois.

Zaro said the target date to open is Dec. 1.

“That is correct, guys,” Zaro joked with BEAR Construction officials.

“This is another chapter in our growth and the Road Ranger history,” Zaro said.

The company, which is headquartered in Schaumburg, also has stores located in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

<strong>INVESTMENT</strong>

Project representatives said at a previous Bourbonnais Economic and Community Development Committee meeting in 2021 that Road Ranger plans to invest between $9 million and $10 million in the project and employ between 60 and 70 full-time workers.

Plans for the travel center include fuel service areas for automobiles and semi-tractor trailers. There would be a convenience store that includes food services.

The travel center would become the third located in Kankakee County.

It had been a decades-old dream of local elected officials to get the interchange for future growth in Kankakee County.

“Bourbonnais Parkway, Exit 318, is the result of three municipalities [Bradley, Kankakee and Bourbonnais] coming together. Seeing a future. Seeing a need,” Schore said.

Working together is important to Road Ranger officials, Zaro said.

“The county, village and local community have been extremely welcoming since the proposal of this site,” Zaro added.

“As I mentioned before, not always do you find people like the ones in the village of Bourbonnais who are really helping us in order to open a successful project.”