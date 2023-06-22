Kidwell, Austin sworn into office

KANKAKEE — The two faces now at the helm of the Kankakee Police Department are not new to the department, and both men — Chief Chris Kidwell and Deputy Chief Donell Austin — promised to keep the department moving in the direction set forth by retired Chief Robin Passwater.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Kidwell and Mayor Chris Curtis thanked Passwater for his 33 years of service, including the final two years as the city’s top officer, and said the path set forth will not change.

The two men said the push for community policing — a policing philosophy which includes more public engagement — will continue to be emphasized.

Both Kidwell and Austin hold the rank of lieutenant. Kidwell has been a member of the city force since April 1992. Austin has been on the department since September 2015.

A sometimes-emotional Curtis said while Passwater will move onto plans which likely include plenty of fishing, pickleball and home rehab — three passions of Passwater’s — the city and its law enforcement department will likely never be far removed from his thoughts.

While Passwater and Kidwell served on the department together for more than 30 years, the two men’s paths rarely crossed until they became the city’s police administration in May 2021, when Curtis took office.

“He was the right guy at the right time,” Curtis said.

He noted that like Kidwell and Passwater, he and Passwater did not know one another well until Curtis sought the mayoral post and he pushed Passwater to be the department’s leader if he were to be elected.

Curtis noted the salaries for Kidwell and Austin have not been finalized.

Both Kidwell’s and Austin’s promotion were unanimously approved.

Kidwell, who was sworn in with his wife, Carol, by his side, thanked Curtis and the city council for the faith they have placed in his leadership ability. He thanked Passwater for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

“He’s been a great boss,” he said.

Austin had numerous family members and friends surround him as he took the oath. His wife, Erica, and their four children stood by his side.

Like Kidwell, he thanked his family for the sacrifices they make when it comes to a law enforcement career.

He noted a police officer’s job often requires considerable time away from home. The events within the city can often pull them away at a moment’s notice.

Austin thanked Passwater and Kidwell for their guidance.

He said both have always shared solid advice and would share that advice no matter what time of the day or night he would reach out to them.

Again following Kidwell’s lead, Austin vowed not to let the administration down.

“I’m happy about the direction of the city. I love this city and I give 100% every day.”