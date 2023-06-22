Iroquois County crash claims second life

WATSEKA — The second person involved in the June 16 head-on crash in Iroquois County died.

Jordan Depoister, of Martinton, died Wednesday in an Indiana hospital from severe injuries he sustained in the head-on crash which also claimed the life of a Bradley man.

Depoister, 26, was pronounced dead at an Indianapolis hospital where he had been transferred for treatment of his injuries.

According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Domonic Esslinger, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iroquois County deputies responded to the crash at County Road 2200 East just north of the intersection with County Road 2100 North, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a head-on collision occurred.

Both men were the lone occupants in their vehicles.

Illinois State Police Crash Investigation Unit was called to conduct the crash investigation. This investigation is ongoing.