Friendship Festival names Baileys as parade grand marshals

A weekend full of fun will parade through Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is in full swing, taking place now through Sunday at Goselin Park surrounding the Bourbonnais Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

Leading this year’s grand parade, happening from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, will be grand marshals Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney.

Bailey, who was seriously wounded in the Dec. 29, 2021 shooting at the Comfort Inn in Bradley, retired from the police department in May.

This year’s festival theme is “Building Forever Friendships,” which correlates with the village of Bourbonnais’ current Community Campus construction.

Today and Friday, the carnival opens at 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, the carnival opens at noon.

A full schedule of events is available at <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.

<strong>THURSDAY, JUNE 22</strong>

• Blood drive in the Community Room — 2:30-7 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — 5-11 p.m.

• Dance Alive Studio (West Stage) — 5 p.m.

• Mary Claire Dwyer (West Stage) — 6 p.m.

• The Silhouettes Band (Main Stage) — 6:30-8 p.m.

• Dance in the Light (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• The Anthem Band (Main Stage) — 8:30-11 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY, JUNE 23</strong>

• Firefighters' Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — 11 a.m. to midnight

• Blood drive in Community Room — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Adelaide Rhys (West Stage) — 5 p.m.

• Lupe Carroll (West Stage) — 6 p.m.

• Children's parade — 6:30 p.m.

• Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• Serendipity (Main Stage) — 7-9 p.m.

• Fireworks — 9 p.m.

• The South Side Social Club (Main Stage) — 9:30 p.m. to midnight

<strong>SATURDAY, JUNE 24 — Armed Services Day honoring veterans</strong>

• Kankakee River Running Club 5K Run/Walk — 7:30 a.m.

• Cane Pole Fishing Derby (Municipal Center Pond) — 9 a.m. to noon

• Veteran's luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — noon to midnight

• Battle Of The Bands (Main Stage) — 1-5:30 p.m.

• Limelight Theatre Works (West Stage) — 3 p.m.

• BUGC Band (West Stage) — 4 p.m.

• Christina Grace (West Stage) — 6-7 p.m.

• Any Given Weekend (Main Stage) — 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Jesse White Tumblers (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• The Nick Lynch Band (Main Stage) — 9 p.m. to midnight

<strong>SUNDAY, JUNE 25</strong>

• Grand parade — 1 p.m.

Effective Friday, Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) from Marsile Street to William Latham Sr. Drive will be closed from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for the children’s parade.

Effective Sunday, South Main Street (U.S. Route 45) from Munroe Street north to Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) will be closed and Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) from South Main Street (U.S. Route 45) to William Latham Sr. Drive will be closed from 1-3 p.m. for the grand parade.