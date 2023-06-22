Bourbonnais School Board appoints new member

BOURBONNAIS — A new member was appointed and sworn in to the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board Tuesday night.

Brian Fritz took an oath to serve on the seven-member school board.

He will serve for two years before the seat is up for election.

He fills the vacancy left by Nicole McCarty, who did not run for reelection in April after 16 years on the board.

Circuit Judge Lindsay Parkhurst administered the oath of office.

“Our children are the biggest asset of our country,” Parkhurst said. “So, even though it’s local, the school board is the most valuable, one of the most valuable duties you can do for your community, so thank you.”

Board President Jayne Raef said five people submitted applications for the appointment, and the board interviewed four.

“We had really good candidates,” she said. “I wish I had more than one spot to fill.”

Raef said that Fritz stood out to her because of his enthusiasm to serve on the board.

“He expressed an interest early on, like as soon as the election process was over and he knew there to be a vacancy, he started inquiring as to what it is to be a board member,” she said.

Originally from Manteno, Fritz moved to Bourbonnais in 2018.

Fritz retired from serving in the Air Force in 2017 and is currently working on his master’s degree in business at Governors State University.

He has two children in the district; his daughter will be starting fourth grade and his son will be starting kindergarten in the fall.

Fritz said he wanted to run for school board “to preserve our education system and to serve our community.”

This was his first time running for an elected office.

He noted school safety is one of the issues he feels strongly about.

“I just hope they utilize me to complement the team,” he said.