Bourbonnais officials begin process to improve the village's north entrance

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees took a step toward a project to beautify and make safe the village’s north corridor.

At Monday’s board meeting, trustees approved a resolution accepting and expressing support for the Northern Gateway Project.

Bourbonnais officials will use the 93-page plan to tie the residential, commercial, retail and office areas as traffic enters via the northern edge of the village.

The plan allows safety for pedestrians as well as better access to businesses and residential areas.

The 4-mile corridor runs from the Bourbonnais Parkway south to Olivet Nazarene University at the intersection of Illinois Route 102 and Route 45/52.

The village awarded a contract to Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville on the initial step of gathering information from residents and business owners.

The company, along with Piggush Engineering of Kankakee, used information from focus groups and an online survey of what people said they would like the project to consist of.

Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said after Monday’s meeting the project will take five to 10 years to complete.

“We focused on very specific areas,” Van Mill said. “The corridor from Bourbonnais Parkway to North Convent is a key area because it is the first thing you see when you come into the village.”

<strong>UP FIRST</strong>

The first portions of the project will focus on Bourbonnais Parkway from the interchange to where it intersects with North Convent Street. The other portion is the intersection of Larry Power Road and North Convent Street.

“The Larry Power Road intersection is important because it is the first intersection you see when you get to the urbanized area,” Van Mill said. “And obviously when you get down to [William Latham Sr. Drive] those areas can look a lot nicer than they do now.”

Funding will come from state grants, sales tax money collected from two of the village’s three business taxing districts and Tax Increment Financing district [TIF] funds.

Those two business districts are the North Convent Street Business District, which runs north from William Latham Sr. Drive to Hilltop Drive, and the Bourbonnais Business District, which encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around the 318 Exit of I-57.

The districts are funded by a 1-percent sales tax, making it 7.25 percent for the businesses located inside the district. It excludes the sale of grocery items as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state.

State law allows for municipalities to create such zones.

Van Mill said the village will not use any of the $32.1 million the village received when Aqua Illinois purchased Bourbonnais’ wastewater treatment system in 2021.

“You’ve got to look at your goals and how you want the village to look like, and you have to achieve them,” Van Mill said.

<strong>EXIT 318 INTERCHANGE</strong>

More than 20 years ago, officials in the village and county began working on what would become the Exit 318 interchange.

Kankakee Valley Construction Co. began the $46.3-million project in late summer 2015.

Bourbonnais Parkway and Interstate 57 Exit 318 opened in November 2018.

“You are standing on the region’s future,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in a Daily Journal article at the November 2018 opening.

“This project may have taken better than 20 years, but it’s setting the stage. It’s ready for the next 50 years of development. We didn’t build it for today. We built it for tomorrow. This is being proactive, not reactive. That’s always the best of things.”