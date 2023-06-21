PHOTOS: First day of the summer season comes with warm temps

Today is the Summer Solstice, also called the estival solstice or midsummer, which occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun.

In layman’s terms, it’s the longest day of the year from sunrise to sunset. The solstice itself begins at approximately 9:58 a.m.

While school vacations and summertime fun have already kicked off, the season itself officially begins today and ends Sept. 23 with the first day of fall.

Temperatures through the weekend will coincide with summertime, as today’s high is 89 degrees, Thursday has a high of 85 and Friday has a high of 88. The weekend will get into the 90s with Saturday’s high at 94 and Sunday’s high at 90 [with a chance of thunderstorms], according to AccuWeather.