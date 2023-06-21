Friday Night Concert Series returns to downtown Kankakee

The jam-band sounds of Beeso & Friends filled the air at the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot Friday night as Downtown Kankakee hosted its Friday Night Concert Series.

Held throughout the summer at Harold & Jean Miner Square, the concerts are free, family-friendly events that bring the community together with music.

Equipped with a food truck, each event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. For the summer’s following shows, Mac’s BBQ will be the food truck on site.

The theme for the next concert, set for June 30, is “Brass Night”, featuring music from Brass Monkeys and The Simsons.

Because Merchant Street MusicFest is scheduled for the last Friday in July, there will only be one Friday Night Concert that month. Taking place on July 14, the theme is “Stars and Stripes Night”, featuring music from Jazz Time Big Band.

Aug. 11 is “R&B Night”, featuring music from N Deep, and the final show — set for Aug. 25 — is themed “Rock Night” and features music by Sisser, Terminus Victor and Vaudevileins.