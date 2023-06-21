County's bond rating upgrades to prime in 2023

KANKAKEE — For the fourth consecutive year, global credit risk and financial assessment leader Moody’s announced on Friday an increase in the bond rating for Kankakee County, according to a news release from Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

The “positive outlook” analysis documents the sustained financial improvement in Kankakee County government, reduction of debt, financial policy and execution and elimination of outside borrowing to support operations. Moody’s again increased the county’s rating, this time from Baa1 to A3, which is classified as prime-1, and puts the county in the A status.

A bond rating, similar to a credit score, is both an indicator on the financial health and planning for the county and is directly tied to interest rates for bonds and other funding mechanisms. Kankakee County’s bond rating has increased 6 levels, from “junk” to “investment” grade, since 2019.

“If fiscally conservative policies resulting in independently validated debt elimination and reduction in the property tax rate is what you demand from your local government, you have a county board doing just that,” Wheeler said. “We are now focusing on the next mission: eliminating entire lines from property tax bills forever. And that is exactly what taxpayers will see … or not see as the case may be.”

The following ratings for Kankakee County from Moody’s are as follows:

• 2013 – Downgraded from A1 to Baa1

• 2014 – Downgraded from Baa1 to Baa3

• 2015 – Downgraded from Baa3 to Ba3

• 2016 – Current administration’s financial reforms implemented

• 2019 – Upgraded from Ba3 to Ba2

• 2021 – Upgraded from Ba2 to Baa3

• 2022 – Upgraded from Baa3 to Baa1

• 2023 — Upgraded from Baa1 to A3

“One other item of note is the lack of an outlook in this rating,” Wheeler said. “For the first time an outlook was not included, but according to the reviewing team at Moody’s, this is due to the county having so little debt, which is a good thing.”