170 years later: 'Kankakee Day' celebrates founding of county seat in 1853

KANKAKEE — On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. Shortly thereafter, such time-revered city landmarks as the courthouse were established, creating its downtown.

One-hundred years later, much fanfare was held by local citizens, businesses and organizations throughout the streets of that same downtown in honor of the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration.

Today, Kankakee turns 170, and the community again will honor the anniversary.

The Kankakee Day Planning Committee, made up of Kankakee Rotary members, will host Make Music in Kankakee Day, an all-day open jam session happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue involving the businesses on that block and utilizing the farmers’ market gazebo. This is an open mic for musicians, to honor both Kankakee County’s 170th birthday as well as International Make Music Day.

Spearheading the celebration is Willeum Boykin, who moved to Kankakee in 2009 and quickly became involved in the community. He has developed <a href="https://www.kankakeeday.com" target="_blank">KankakeeDay.com</a>, which features history and trivia of the city, Kankakee-branded merchandise and deals from local businesses honoring that historical day in 1853 — now known as Kankakee Day.

Boykin said every community he had lived in celebrated a founder’s day, and he wanted to help bring that to Kankakee.

“I started the Happy Kankakee Party, a community improvement idea-sharing get-together, open to the community, to which I specifically invited people of varying classes, races, religions and agendas,” he said when he first brought the celebration to the forefront.

The Kankakee Day website encourages community members to enjoy the river and other natural spaces, discover local history, wear local-themed apparel, and shop and patronize locally.

In 2018, Boykin and the members of the Happy Kankakee Party asked then-Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong to make an official proclamation to designate June 21 as Kankakee Day.

Proclamation 2018-02 states: “Proclamation designating June 21, 2018, as Kankakee Day; Whereas the unincorporated town of Kankakee Depot was chosen as the official government seat for Kankakee County on June 21 of 1853; and Whereas the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration was held here in 1953 to commemorate the historical significance of this date; and Whereas the profound moral value of a citizenry committed to hometown pride is here acknowledged; and Whereas the Bicentennial of our state of Illinois is being observed this year, 2018.”

The proclamation declares it a day “in which citizens are encouraged to learn local history, explore the rich culture of Kankakee, and celebrate a love for local life.”

Several local businesses will be celebrating Kankakee Day by offering specials.

• Get a free fridge magnet with every delivery order from <strong>Local Bites Delivery</strong> in June. Each day will also feature a free item from a different restaurant. Visit <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Localbites.delivery" target="_blank">facebook.com/Localbites.delivery</a> for details.

• <strong>C&L Fine Goods Boutique</strong> will offer 25% off as a Kankakee Day sale. Follow <a href="https://www.facebook.com/finegoodsboutique" target="_blank">facebook.com/finegoodsboutique</a> for additional sales info.

• Get a $2 slice of pizza from <strong>Johnny’s Pizza</strong> during Kankakee Day’s music jam session from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The offer is good for anyone gathering at the gazebo.

• <strong>Abstractionz</strong> is offering 30% off for new website builds or website redesign services for any business in Kankakee County in June. Request a free consultation at <a href="https://www.abstractionz.com" target="_blank">abstractionz.com</a>.

• <strong>No Dogs Sports Bar</strong> is offering $2 domestic beers and $1 off regular price on mixed drinks and specialty beer/seltzers on June 21.