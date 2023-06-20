Wilmington teen dies in weekend crash

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington female teen died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Wilmington Township Saturday.

Chloe L. McCully, 17, was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m., according to a press release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.

The autopsy was performed on Sunday. The preliminary cause of death is listed as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap, the press release said.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined later pending police, autopsy and toxicological results.

The crash occurred on Lorenzo Road approximately 550 feet west of Cooper Road in Wilmington Township, the press release said.

McCully was the driver of a vehicle traveling west on Lorenzo Road whose vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and struck a fixed object, according to the press release.

There were two other occupants in the vehicle that did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.