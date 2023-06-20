Shaw Local

PHOTOS: Juneteenth celebrated with Freedom Festival and more

By Daily Journal staff report

Sunny skies and warm temps welcomed participants of the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s Freedom Festival, which kicked off Saturday with a parade route heading to the festival event at Pioneer Park.

The annual parade and festival, hosted by the locally-run community council, happens toward the end of a week’s worth of events, including prayer time, lunch-and-learn presentations and more.

The festival portion closes with fireworks and happens just ahead of June 19 (which was recognized locally with a symposium held at Kankakee Community College, titled 1619 to Juneteenth).

According to its website, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s mission is to “create a sustainable community of cultural awareness and diversity, to educate and preserve African American heritage and empowering for the betterment of future generations, through workshops, cultural events and Annual Juneteenth Celebration.”