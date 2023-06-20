PHOTOS: Juneteenth celebrated with Freedom Festival and more

Sunny skies and warm temps welcomed participants of the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s Freedom Festival, which kicked off Saturday with a parade route heading to the festival event at Pioneer Park.

The annual parade and festival, hosted by the locally-run community council, happens toward the end of a week’s worth of events, including prayer time, lunch-and-learn presentations and more.

The festival portion closes with fireworks and happens just ahead of June 19 (which was recognized locally with a symposium held at Kankakee Community College, titled 1619 to Juneteenth).

According to its website, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s mission is to “create a sustainable community of cultural awareness and diversity, to educate and preserve African American heritage and empowering for the betterment of future generations, through workshops, cultural events and Annual Juneteenth Celebration.”