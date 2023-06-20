Heard on the Street: New resale shop in Momence, Ace adds to board of directors

<strong>A new way to shop resale has come to Momence</strong>

Tuffy’s on Washington has recently opened at 106 E. Washington St. The one-of-a-kind resale store opened on May 26 with a grand opening event. Tuffy’s on Washington is the sister store of already established Duffy’s Odds & Ends, LLC, and is located right next door.

Both stores offer modern and vintage antiques and a wide arrangement of home furnishings and artwork. The stores also offer vintage lighting and lamps. Experienced jeweler and manager Barb Starkey sells quality jewelry pieces in the stores.

Store owners Ron Manns and Dan Schubert travel the country browsing estate sales for hidden and unique finds to sell in their stores. They’ve been able to find rare products in their searches which have made customers come from all over the region to see what’s in the store that day.

“There’s always something new in the store, the inventory changes daily,” said Starkey in a news release.

Tuffy’s on Washington and Duffy’s Odds and Ends, LLC also sell homemade products such as homemade soap, jams, preserves and salsas. They offer Sample Saturdays every Saturday so that customers can taste or try out these homemade products.

Both businesses are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and some select additional days. Find the business on Facebook by searching Duffy’s Odds and Ends, LLC or call at 815-370-2601 for more information.

<strong>Essential Smoothies’ grand opening celebration</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. today, the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Essential Smoothies in its new location in Northfield Square mall. The vegan smoothie shop has operated for over a year in the food court, and is now moving to a different spot within the same court.

The event will feature a new menu, massages, a sound healing practitioner, a live DJ and more. Registration is requested for the free event. Go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3JdysUd" target="_blank">bit.ly/3JdysUd</a>.

<strong>Cripe elected to Ace board of directors</strong>

Following its recent 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, Ace Hardware has elected member director David W. Cripe, and non-member Eric W. Lauterbach, each to their first terms on the company’s board of directors.

Cripe is vice president of Whitmore Investments, Inc., a 13-store Ace Hardware chain located in Wilmington, Ill., and the surrounding communities.

Whitmore Hardware was established in 1896 in Wilmington, affiliated with Ace in 1975, and is now a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated Ace Hardware store. He has worked for Whitmore Ace Hardware since 2002 and has been an owner since 2013.

“As a fifth-generation owner and operator of 13 Ace Hardware stores, as well as leading one of Ace’s largest retailer store groups, David Cripe brings a wealth of operational experience and proven best practices that results in consistent growth,” said Brett Stephenson, chairman of the board for Ace Hardware.

“Eric Lauterbach brings a wealth of diverse business knowledge with his consumer-packaged goods and e-commerce experience that will serve us well as we continue to invest in our online capabilities and presence,” said Stephenson.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.