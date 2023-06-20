Bradley man killed in head-on crash in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — A head-on crash in Iroquois claimed the life of a Bradley man and seriously injured a Martinton man Friday.

According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Domonic Esslinger, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jordan Depoister, 26, Martinton, was transferred to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Iroquois County deputies responded to the crash at County Road 2200 East just north of the intersection with County Road 2100 North, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a head-on collision occurred.

Both men were the lone occupants in their vehicles.