BBCHS board adopts policy for naming facilities

BRADLEY — Naming school facilities after a person is a big decision, and now a detailed policy is on the books for doing so at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board last week unanimously approved a policy for the naming or renaming of facilities, school areas or programs.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the district had a general policy on the books for naming facilities, but the updated policy gives more specific guidelines and information.

“I think it’s a very serious process,” he said. “When you name something, the name will be there for a long time. So we want to make sure we have the process to ensure it is done well.”

Vosberg said some staff members have inquired about the process, and he anticipates there could be a request to name the BBCHS football field after someone early next school year.

“We want to make sure we do it right and follow a process that everyone feels warrants the responsibility to do that work,” he said.

While the football field has not been named for anyone, other areas around the school property have.

The school’s baseball field, Carley Field, was named after former coach Dick Carley, who coached 25 years before retiring at the end of the 1994-95 season.

The street adjacent to the school (by the pool entrance) is named Richard Mann Way in honor of a former long-time school board member.

<strong>UPDATED NAMING POLICY</strong>

For naming new or existing facilities, additions or specific sites within existing facilities, there are a few guidelines to follow, as outlined in the updated naming policy.

First, the students, parents, faculty and/or community members making the request must meet with the building principal before submitting the recommended name.

To submit a name for consideration, the person must have been dead for a minimum of two years and have made a significant contribution to society.

In addition, a petition with 50 signatures must accompany the submitted name along with background information.

Those seeking to propose names for consideration may receive guidance and technical assistance from the superintendent.

The board responds to recommendations of the superintendent; however, if extensive discussion is required, the board or superintendent may appoint a special committee to investigate the case.

There are a few circumstances under which an existing facility can be renamed, including when a new facility is built to replace an old one, when a new facility is built on school grounds for a distinct purpose, or when the current instructional program of a facility is changed to fulfill a specific program need.

Also, the board may name a room or area of the school property in honor of an individual or group “that has performed outstanding service to the school” without using the process outlined in the policy.

<strong>NEW TEACHERS CONTRACT</strong>

Also during last week’s meeting, the board OK’d a new teacher contract and raises for administrators.

The three-year contract with the BBCHS Education Association includes annual raises of 5.75%, 5.75% and 5.25%.

Vosberg noted that raises in the 2023-26 contract were calculated differently than contracts of previous years.

The most recent contract included raises of 3.5%, 3.5% and 3%; however, depending on where teachers were on their salary schedule, they would receive a range of increases between 5 and 7%.

This year, to make raises equal across the board, all teachers will get the same percentage increase over their last year’s salary, he said.

“Each individual gets that raise, which is a different way of calculating it, but the overall financial impact is very similar to what we’ve done in the past,” Vosberg said.

Administrative staff will be getting the same increases as the teachers, he said.