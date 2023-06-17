KLASEY: A mighty big birthday party

It was a huge birthday party … not just the biggest in a lifetime, but the most gigantic in a whole century!

In fact, that was the reason for the celebration: the one-hundredth birthday of Kankakee. For a week of event-packed days, from June 21 through June 27, 1953, Kankakeeans and throngs of visitors “partied hard.”

They lined the streets for massive parades that stretched for as long as 20 city blocks, promenaded at a gala Centennial Ball and old-fashioned square dances, ransacked attics for period clothing to wear and “old-timey” items to display in store windows, climbed aboard school buses to tour the community’s historical landmarks and gathered at the Kankakee County Historical Society’s Museum for dedication of a Centennial Room addition and the sealing of a time capsule (to be opened in June 2053).

They joined the bushy-bearded “Brothers of the Brush” and bonnet-bedecked “Sisters of the Swish” to bring echoes of the 1850s to downtown streets, crowned a “Centennial Queen,” and assembled in “standing-room-only” crowds at the county fairgrounds to enjoy one of the five presentations of “Centurama,” an historical pageant with a cast of one thousand local residents.

Although the centennial celebration didn’t officially begin until Sunday, June 21, there were two Saturday events that drew spectators into the city. On June 18, The Kankakee Daily Journal noted, “Kankakee will get a foretaste of its week-long Centennial celebration Saturday when the Shrine Clubs from Chicago and Northern Illinois stage a colorful parade down Court Street at 2:30 p.m. and present a gigantic free pageant at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds on Route 49 south of the city.”

The parade would draw large crowds along its route from East Junior High School (now Martin Luther King Middle School) through downtown Kankakee to Alpiner Park.

The second Saturday event was the opening of a four-day “Fair Fantasy” flower show conducted at the Civic Auditorium by the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club. The show was organized into four theme areas: “Early Prairie Days,” “Our French Heritage,” “The Victorian Era,” and “Fair Fashions.”

Planning of the huge “birthday party,” of course, had gone on for months, with hundreds of Kankakeeans serving on dozens of committees. As the Centennial observance approached, there were a variety of events and activities to build interest. Colorful flag decorations bearing the official Centennial seal began appearing on storefronts, and the display windows of most downtown businesses featured displays of historical items gathered from attics and barns by local schoolchildren.

On May 5, shoppers in Kankakee stores began receiving “wooden nickels” as part of their change when making purchases. The small wooden rectangles would be honored as “legal tender” for later purchases. The Daily Journal noted, “Customers need not accept the wooden money but they will be offered as change, and most Kankakeeans are expected to want some of the nickels for souvenirs.”

There were also a number of other souvenir items available, ranging from commemorative dinner plates to period hats (derbies or top hats for men and bonnets for women), to a 96-page Kankakee Centennial souvenir booklet jampacked with photos, advertisements, local history articles and event schedules.

The most massive souvenir was the Journal’s 176-page Centennial edition, delivered to all subscribers on June 21. Extra copies were available at the Journal office for 50 cents each; copies to be mailed to friends and family were 75 cents.

Downtown Kankakee and many local workplaces took on an “old-time” air in the month of April, with the appearance of numerous bearded men (“Brothers of the Brush”) and women with long dresses and sunbonnets (“Sisters of the Swish”). Journal reporter Gil Brenner informed his “Spare Type” column readers on April 12 that Kankakee resident Harry Havener “has come up with the idea that all the entrances to Kankakee be decorated with signs announcing the city’s centennial. In a way, he says, this would prepare tourists for the shock of seeing all the bearded men.”

The most visible activity of the bearded brethren, beginning in early May, was holding weekly “Kangaroo Courts” to promote the wearing of beards and raise money for charity. Patrolling “Keystone Cops” would round up “suspects” and detain them in a portable stockade at Court Street and Schuyler Avenue.

When the suspects appeared before a “judge,” those without beards were ordered to buy a “shaver’s permit.” Men with beards were required to produce a “Brothers of the Brush” button or purchase one on the spot. Among those nabbed by the Keystone Cops was clean-shaven County Judge Irwin Taylor. Complaining “I haven’t got the time to be arrested,” the judge promptly bought a shaver’s permit and was released.

No community festival, and especially no major celebration like a centennial observance, is complete without a lovely young woman to reign as its queen. On May 1, 1953, the Daily Journal reported, “The lure of becoming Queen of Kankakee’s Centennial has evoked lively interest and a rush of entrants in the contest. Over 50 young women have been nominated with many more expected to enter …. The queen and her court will reign at the Centennial costume ball … and hold prominent places in the Centennial parades.”

The method of selecting the Centennial Queen and fourteen princesses was connected with the Centurama History Pageant that would be held at the county fairgrounds on five evenings during the centennial week. The contestants would be selling coupons good for $1 off the admission price for the pageant; each sale was counted as 1,000 votes.

In addition to their individual sales efforts and those of friends and families, the young women were encouraged to line up sponsorships with local businesses — sales of coupons to those firms’ employees and customers would build the queen candidate’s vote total. In addition to the recognition of becoming the Centennial Queen, the successful candidate would receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hollywood, and a number of other prizes.

<em>Next Week: Prayers, Parades, and a Pageant</em>

Local trivia For the past several years, June 21 has been observed as “Kankakee Day.” What is the significance of that date? Answer: June 21 was the date of the 1853 election that established Kankakee as the government seat of newly established Kankakee County — in effect, Kankakee’s birthday. The date has been celebrated since 2018, when former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong issued an official proclamation of June 21 as Kankakee Day.

For the past several years, June 21 has been observed as “Kankakee Day.” What is the significance of that date?

Answer: June 21 was the date of the 1853 election that established Kankakee as the government seat of newly established Kankakee County — in effect, Kankakee’s birthday. The date has been celebrated since 2018, when former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong issued an official proclamation of June 21 as Kankakee Day.