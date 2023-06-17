Events are scheduled for 48th Annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival

For 48 years, the village of Bourbonnais has celebrated friendship. This year, it is inviting the community to create friendships that’ll last a lifetime.

Building Forever Friendships is the theme of this year’s Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, partially inspired by the current construction of Bourbonnais’ Community Campus. This space will serve as an entertainment venue and outdoor gathering space for year-round events.

While construction will change the typical layout of and parking for the festival, the show will still go on from June 21-25 near the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

Each day will feature live music, starting with Tim Boshaw on Wednesday who will open with “We Back The Blue” written in honor of Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey. Following Boshaw’s performance will be 4 Cast on the Main Stage.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there will be CPR/AED demonstrations in the first aid tent.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21</strong>

• Carnival opens (Friends Night special, two people for the price of one) — 5 p.m.

• Opening ceremonies at the Main Stage include posting of the colors by the Veterans Group; National Anthem by Ellie Yeager; a performance by Tim Boshow — 6 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — 6-10 p.m.

• Crowning of Senior Miss America Representative from Illinois, Ms. Dorothy Roberson (Main Stage) — 7 p.m.

• 2022 Bourbonnais Has Talent Winner, Jillian Aldridge (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• Battles of the Bands winner, The Vexons (Main Stage) — 7-8 p.m.

• 4 Cast (Main Stage) — 8:30-10:30 p.m.

<strong>THURSDAY, JUNE 22</strong>

• Blood drive in the Community Room — 2:30-7 p.m.

• Carnival opens — 5 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — 5-11 p.m.

• Dance Alive Studio (West Stage) — 5 p.m.

• Mary Claire Dwyer (West Stage) — 6 p.m.

• The Silhouettes Band (Main Stage) — 6:30-8 p.m.

• Dance in the Light (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• The Anthem Band (Main Stage) — 8:30-11 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY, JUNE 23</strong>

• Firefighters' Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — 11 a.m. to midnight

• Blood drive in Community Room — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Carnival opens — 5 p.m.

• Adelaide Rhys (West Stage) — 5 p.m.

• Lupe Carroll (West Stage) — 6 p.m.

• Children's parade — 6:30 p.m.

• Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• Serendipity (Main Stage) — 7-9 p.m.

• Fireworks — 9 p.m.

• The South Side Social Club (Main Stage) — 9:30 p.m. to midnight

<strong>SATURDAY, JUNE 24 — Armed Services Day honoring veterans</strong>

• Kankakee River Running Club 5K Run/Walk — 7:30 a.m.

• Cane Pole Fishing Derby (Municipal Center Pond) — 9 a.m. to noon

• Veteran's luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Meineke's Beer Garden — noon to midnight

• Carnival opens — noon (Family Day until 5 p.m. where all rides are one ticket; from 5 p.m. to close will be regular pricing)

• Battle Of The Bands (Main Stage) — 1-5:30 p.m.

• Limelight Theatre Works (West Stage) — 3 p.m.

• BUGC Band (West Stage) — 4 p.m.

• Christina Grace (West Stage) — 6-7 p.m.

• Any Given Weekend (Main Stage) — 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Jesse White Tumblers (West Stage) — 7 p.m.

• The Nick Lynch Band (Main Stage) — 9 p.m. to midnight

<strong>SUNDAY, JUNE 25</strong>

• Carnival opens — noon

• Grand parade — 1 p.m.