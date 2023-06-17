Asbury of Kankakee center seeks expansion

KANKAKEE — An $11.5 million expansion is being planned for the Asbury of Kankakee senior citizens housing complex on the city’s east side, and the expansion will focus entirely on the care for those affected with dementia.

Plans to add a two-story, 33,577-square-foot addition to the property at 1975 E. Court St. were brought before the Kankakee Planning Board this week.

The addition would be built in space which is currently Asbury’s rear parking lot, which is bordered by East Oak Street.

According to Columbia University researchers, about 10% of the U.S. population ages 65 and older has dementia.

The development would be the latest in a string of significant developments either taking place or planned to be taking place at the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange area.

The Ricky Rockets Fuel Center as well as a recreational marijuana business are under construction in this area and are expected to open this summer.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has also committed some $95 million for the redevelopment and construction of I-57’s 312 interchange. The interchange project is expected to begin in 2027.

Regarding the Asbury project, the board unanimously approved the conditional use permit request for an assisted living facility in the commercially-zoned district.

Many years ago, the property was a Howard Johnson hotel. The site has been used for senior-citizen living for at least 25 years.

The site’s addition would be care for those needing dementia and memory care.

If all goes as hoped, the project could break ground late this year. The addition would not be completed until mid-2024 at the earliest.

The addition to the four-story Asbury of Kankakee Realty LLC-owned property in the 7th Ward would add 56 single-occupancy apartments onto the property.

The organization is attempting to gain financial assistance through government sources. Asbury is also seeking Kankakee’s assistance through the recently created Tax Increment Financing district along East Court Street.

The city has not yet made any TIF commitment to the project.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, the executive director of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency, said the city is reviewing Asbury’s TIF application. She said a decision on the application is not likely for another two months.

Brewer-Watson said the two sides have had discussions regarding this development for more than a year.

This would be the fourth residential complex in Kankakee County devoted to providing residential services to those dealing with dementia.

Riverside Healthcare has been providing memory care for more than 30 years in Kankakee. Its program started with the 20-unit facility in the Miller Center in Kankakee. Riverside opened its 48-bed Bourbonnais Grove complex in 2014.

In addition, the Citadel of Kankakee has operated a 36-bed facility at 900 W. River Place in Kankakee for the past several years.