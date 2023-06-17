3 generations of Kellys bond over love of fishing

Much like his father and grandfather before him, 14-year-old Brody Kelly has been fishing for as long as he can remember.

All that time and energy has served him well, as he won the Northern Illinois Anglers Association’s 39th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby grand champion award last year.

This quickly became the Bourbonnais resident’s all-time favorite fishing memory.

“It’s in his blood,” said Brody’s grandfather, Mike Kelly, 67.

Mike, of St. Anne, has a plot of land in Aroma Park just off the Kankakee River where he and Brody — and Jeremy, 42, Mike’s son and Brody’s dad — have spent countless hours casting lines in the hopes of a great catch.

While Jeremy admits he’s not as active with fishing compared to his father and son, the Sheldon resident enjoys getting out on the water when possible. He’ll be joining the Kelly crew when the derby swims back for its 40th year.

“I want to catch a bigger fish than these two and beat them for once,” Jeremy said with a laugh.

Mike and Brody will be practicing for the derby on a fishing trip at Carlyle Lake over Father’s Day weekend. Jeremy, who is a father of five, can’t join due to work. He joked that it might be for the best, as he’s the most talkative of the three, whereas his dad and son tend to be quiet and focused while fishing.

The three agree, though it may be quiet, it’s still a great bonding experience.

<strong>CASTING WITH THE KELLYS</strong>

On a cool, quiet Tuesday evening, three generations of Kellys do what they do best as they cast lines off the side of Mike’s boat and into the river. Mike reflects on the history of his one-acre plot of land used for fishing.

He owned the same lot 30 years ago for about five years before selling it.

“I always regretted it,” Mike said, noting that he happened to see it go up for sale a couple years ago. Immediately, he put in an offer.

Mike has three kids and seven grandkids. While all of them have experienced fishing time on the river, Brody has taken to the sport the most.

Going out fishing for the first time at age 4, Brody caught 28 bluegills and crappies.

“[He’s been] hooked ever since,” Mike said.

Looking forward to the upcoming derby, Brody isn’t putting pressure on himself to repeat last year’s accomplishment where he won for catching a 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass.

“I just like to go out and have fun,” Brody said. “If I get something big like last year, that’s great, but if I don’t, I don’t really care.”

While it’s normally catch-and-release for the Kellys, the bass wasn’t in the best shape, so the family had it mounted in honor of the win.

<strong>FAMILY ACCOLADES</strong>

The three Kelly men have all received accolades through the derby, with Mike coming in third last year with an 18-pound carp — the biggest carp he’s ever caught — and Jeremy winning Kids Day in his youth for catching the biggest fish. Eventually, his son would receive this same accolade three times over.

Another fishing trait Jeremy and Brody have in common is that they’ve both been hooked by Mike — literally.

Both were inadvertently hooked in the head by Mike’s line and had to go to the emergency room. Oddly enough, the injuries were in the exact same spot for both father and son, making Mike’s casting nothing if not consistent.

The Kellys average 10-hour days of fishing during the derby, collecting between 100-110 hours last year.

Typically they’re up at 4:30 a.m. each day, which Mike says is “a great time to catch fish.”

“As soon as there’s enough light — in fact, sometimes when it’s not even light — we’ll come out,” he added.

A 4:30 a.m. wake-up call would normally be an impossible time to wake a teenager. However, Brody doesn’t mind.

In fact, he was barely awake when last year’s big catch transpired.

“I was sleeping in one of those chairs over there and got woken up for time to fish,” Brody recalled, saying that this was his second cast of the day. “I was half asleep and was super surprised.”

“Any weekend that it’s nice out, I like to come out on the river,” Brody said, noting he will fish with his friends.

He said he’s the biggest enthusiast out of his friend group and will likely be joining the fishing club upon attending Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the fall.

Mike, who retired five years ago as a Kankakee County Training Center truck driver, said his “fish of a lifetime” was a 14.7-pound Northern pike he caught two years ago. His future fishing goals are to fish in Canada and to catch a big flathead catfish.

However, the accomplishing those goals are only meaningful if Mike has his boys.

“Every really nice fish we’ve caught, we’ve been together,” Mike said. “It’s a lot more special when you’ve got somebody with you.”