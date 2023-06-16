Bourbonnais trustees discuss possible change to zoning code

BOURBONNAIS — A possible ordinance allowing for banquet facilities with catering staff to be located in two of the village of Bourbonnais’ seven residential zoning districts was discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bourbonnais Economic and Community Development committee.

Such facilities are allowed in the village’s two commercial business zoning classifications.

“There are certain entities that would like to purchase a piece of property in the village of Bourbonnais for catering and wedding events,” administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Van Mill told trustees he would not reveal who it was that was inquiring.

Van Mill said he and Laurie Cyr, Bourbonnais’ assistant administrator, worked on a possible ordinance draft.

“What we have provided you with today is just a draft of what we would consider conditions that would protect the residential character of the residential zoning district; and be able to provide for facilities of this nature that wouldn’t necessarily be in a commercial district or in an area we wouldn’t necessarily zone commercial,” Van Mill explained.

The draft explains timing, parking, waste facilities, level of noise and hours of operation, Van Mill said.

This would be the criteria for a special use permit in areas zoned Residential 1 [one-family residence] and Residential 7 [single-family estate residence], Cyr explained to the committee.

The draft said banquet facilities with catering staff may be allowed on properties of five acres or greater in the Residential 1 and Residential 7 districts subject to the approval of a special use permit.

According to the draft, implementing the regulations and standards within this section will ensure that wedding/event facilities in the R-1 and R-7 districts will be conducted in an orderly manner that will not result in an impact or negative change to the residential character of the surrounding community.

“What I want to know here and emphasize is what we are talking about in terms of a banquet facility. It would only be a special use facility in residential districts,” Van Mill said.

Van Mill said he and Cyr have talked with village attorney Patrick Dunn.

“We believe this might be the proper approach. You could do a number of ways to establish this. We thought this one was pretty straight forward,” Van Mill said.

This could be used for a farm-to-table operation in rural areas of the village, Van Mill added.

“We can see this as being an opportunity for economic development, different growth, different opportunities for entertainment,” he said.

Van Mill asked trustees to read over the draft and see if they have any questions before bringing the matter before the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals for consideration.