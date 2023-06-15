Presale tickets for Merchant Street MusicFest available Friday

Beginning Friday, music lovers will be one step closer to enjoying the biggest musical event of the year in Kankakee.

During library hours starting Friday, presale tickets for Merchant Street MusicFest will be available for a cost of $8 per day or $15 for entry to both the Friday and Saturday events.

Tickets will be available through July 27 until 7 p.m. and can be purchased on the third floor of the library. Cash or credit card will be accepted.

The festival takes place July 28 and 29, and the cost of tickets at the gate will be $10 per day. The event will run from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Gates open a half hour before the start of the festival.

For more information on the festival and the lineup, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>. For ticketing questions, call 815-939-4564 and select option 4.

<strong>FRIDAY — Merchant Street Stage</strong>

• DJ Jason Neuman from 5-10 p.m.

• Friday Night Drive at 5:15 p.m.

• Tae & the Neighborly at 6:35 p.m.

• The Jolly Ringwalds at 8 p.m.

• Radio Gaga at 9:45 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY — Hill Stage</strong>

• Brass Monkeys at 5 p.m.

• Invisible Cartoons at 6:05 p.m.

• Wildermiss at 7:30 p.m.

• NNAMDÏ at 9:25 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY — Platform Stage</strong>

• Architect at 5:10 p.m.

• 3rd City Brass Band at 6:35 p.m.

• Paul Nelson Band at 8:30 p.m.

<strong>SATURDAY — Merchant Street Stage</strong>

• DJ Juan D from 2-10 p.m.

• TBA at 2:15 p.m.

• Lady G at 3:10 p.m.

• Hollyy at 4:05 p.m.

• The Fortunate Sons at 5:50 p.m.

• N-Deep at 7:50 p.m.

• Sister Sledge at 9:50 p.m.

<strong><strong>SATURDAY </strong>— Hill Stage</strong>

• Adelaide Rhys at 2 p.m.

• Katzpa Jammas at 3:05 p.m.

• Vaudevileins at 4:30 p.m.

• Ratboys at 6:10 p.m.

• Deeohgee at 7:45 p.m.

• Mothpoint at 9:25 p.m.

<strong><strong>SATURDAY </strong>— Platform Stage</strong>

• How Sweet It Is (A Chris James Tribute to James Taylor) at 2:15 p.m.

• Tom Lowery Trio at 3:40 p.m.

• The Jazz Goblins at 5:05 p.m.

• Three's A Crowd at 6:50 p.m.

• Clay Melton at 8:40 p.m.