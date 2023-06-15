Kankakee District 111 hires KHS principal; other admin swap roles

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School will have a new principal starting July 1.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved the hire of Albert Brass as the next KHS principal.

Originally from Joliet, Brass is currently a grade level principal at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

He will earn a salary of $125,000 in Kankakee.

Brass was one of several hires approved Monday, including some current administrators being shuffled to different positions.

This includes outgoing KHS principal Vernita Sims, who will become principal of Mark Twain Elementary; Sims will earn a salary of $124,000 in her new role.

Kankakee School District 111 has struggled for years to find a long-term leader for KHS, which is expected to have 1,600 to 1,700 students next year as the high school’s enrollment continues to climb.

Brass has a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis, a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and a bachelor’s degree from Marian University, according to board documents.

He has worked as a high school counselor, assistant principal and principal, including stints as assistant principal at Bolingbrook High School, principal at Rich East High School in Park Forest, and principal at Proviso West High School in Hillside.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said 14 people applied for the KHS principal position, and seven were interviewed.

She noted the top three candidates each could have been a good fit for the role.

“Actually, I have to say that this is the strongest candidate pool we’ve had for the high school,” she said.

Walters said she does not believe that, since she has been superintendent, there has ever been a candidate for the position who has had experience as a high school administrator.

Brass stood out particularly because his work experience is exclusively in high schools, she added.

“High schools pay really well close to the Chicago area,” she said. “So we were fortunate to have a candidate that actually had high school experience.”

<strong>COMING TO KANKAKEE</strong>

Brass told the Daily Journal he has 24 years of experience working in high schools.

“What got me into education was, myself going through high school and playing high school basketball, I wanted to be able to give back to students to help guide them through that college selection process,” he said.

A father of five children, Brass said he is “passionate” about closing achievement gaps and ensuring all students have opportunities to be competitive with their peers after high school graduation.

“What I’m interested in about Kankakee is the diversity,” he said. “I love the diversity, and I look forward to learning more about the community and working alongside our stakeholders. I’m really excited for the competency-based learning that they have here and the opportunity for students to demonstrate mastery.”

Brass said he believes in having an “open door policy,” as he wants students, staff and parents to feel comfortable coming to him with questions.

Brass also said he will be targeting the high school’s graduation rate.

To improve the graduation rate, Brass said it will be necessary to keep freshmen on track, provide social-emotional support to students, and identify those who are struggling academically.

“[The goal is] to build a culture of learning for our staff and students to ensure it is a place where they want to be, where they are excited to come in, where students are excited to come to school,” he said.

<strong>OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE CHANGES</strong>

Other administrative hires and changes approved Monday include the following:

Carrie Ganci-Clodi was hired to become the districtwide director of special education; she will earn a salary of $120,000.

Bonita Arceneaux-Anderson, an assistant principal at KHS, will become principal of Kennedy Middle School; she will earn a salary of $90,000.

Gabrielle Garrett, a learning partner at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, will become the district’s director of secondary education; she will earn a salary of $102,650.

Dawn Hill, principal of Mark Twain Elementary, will become a “floating principal” for the district; she will earn a salary of $105,000.

Walters said the floating principal will assist in coverage of buildings.

“With the teacher shortage and teacher absences, our administrators are constantly helping with covering classrooms,” Walters noted.

Robert Lopez, the district’s director of student support services, will become an assistant principal at KHS; he will earn a salary of $112,000.