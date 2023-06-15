Bonfield's Barnyard Tractor Pull Celebration returns this weekend

Bonfield is busy preparing for two fun-filled days kicking off Friday.

Bonfield’s Barnyard Tractor Pull Celebration will open at 3 p.m. Friday with concession stands, a flea market, 50/50 raffle and games and a bounce house for the kids.

From 4-7 p.m. will be a live performance from Ethen Bell. Check in begins at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. garden tractor pull and lawnmower pull.

From 5-7 p.m. is the kids fishing derby for ages 4 to 15, with prizes available for the biggest fish and most fish caught.

At 7 p.m., Crosstown Exotic Animals will have an on-site presentation. There will also be a live performance at that time by the South Side Social Club.

Barrel train rides will take place throughout the day and the beer tent will be open from 3-11 p.m.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

A parade through downtown Bonfield starts at 11 a.m. with the theme The Great Outdoors. Sign in begins at 11 a.m. for the noon tractor pull. At 4:30 p.m. is the truck pull.

At noon the car show and antique tractor show begins. At 2 p.m. is a bean bag tournament.

Like Friday, barrel train rides will happen all day, as will games and the bounce house.

From noon to 10 p.m., the beer tent will be open. From 1-4 p.m. will be pony rides and a petting zoo.

From 2-8 p.m. will be clowns, face painting and balloons. Happening at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be Mr. D’s Magic House on Wheels.

At 5 p.m., Bart Durbin will read the Declaration of Independence. Bands performing will be Repeat Offenders at 2 p.m. and Just Roll With It at 6 p.m. Closing out the festivities will be the 9:30 p.m. fireworks.