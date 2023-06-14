Johnson joins Bradley Fire Department

BRADLEY — Limestone resident James Johnson took the oath of office Monday to become the newest member of the Bradley Fire Department.

Johnson, 35, a full-time member of the Limestone Township Fire Protection District since 2019, was sworn into office as the ninth member of the Bradley Fire Department.

A 2006 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Johnson had previously worked two years as a part-time Bradley firefighter-paramedic before joining the Limestone department.

Johnson officially joined the Bradley force on June 5.

The department is working to expand its force. The department has two fire stations, the longtime location at Bradley Village Hall and the recently-opened station along Newtowne Drive, the location which formerly was the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce office site.

In all, the department has about 30 members. The bulk of the force is comprised of part-time officers. Don Kaderabek, Bradley fire chief, has the goal of increasing the department to 12 full-time firefighters-paramedics this year to staff its two stations.