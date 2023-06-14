Camp Invention sees 'biggest year' with 175 kids in summer camp

School is out for summer, but the halls of Bourbonnais’ Liberty Intermediate School are buzzing with the sounds of children laughing and learning through interactive STEM activities at Camp Invention.

All this week, campers will be engaging in hands-on projects designed to demonstrate science, technology, engineering and math concepts — from building a robot to crafting a business plan.

Ann O’Gorman, sixth grade teacher in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 and the local Camp Invention coordinator, said the district is in its 14th year of hosting the national nonprofit summer enrichment camp.

“This is our biggest year yet,” she said, noting 150 campers and 25 junior counselors are in this summer’s program, for a total of 175 kids.

Last year’s camp also topped the school’s attendance record, with nearly 170 campers and junior counselors participating in 2022.

<strong>DANCING ROBOTS?</strong>

Campers rotate to different classrooms where unique experiments and assignments await them.

On Monday, a group of soon-to-be second-graders in Emily Bertrand’s classroom marveled as they activated the MimicBot, a small, white robot that dances and mimics sounds.

The campers erupted in giggles when the devices repeated their words in a robotic-sounding voice.

Screwdrivers in hand, they took the robots apart and reassembled them to see how they work.

Later in the week, they will decorate the robots to create their own one-of-a-kind toys.

Bertrand, a District 53 technology teacher, is now in her seventh year of teaching the camp.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We have a lot of repeat campers, so they remember me from every year.”

She said the projects allow students to engage in inquiry-based learning, which centers around actively posing questions rather than simply presenting facts on a subject.

“They do something new every year,” Bertrand said. “A lot of kids stay in it, and they end up being counselors themselves, which is super cool.”

<strong>POP-UP SHOP IDEAS</strong>

In Madison Bretveld’s classroom, campers were given a different kind of problem to solve — sketching out a business plan for a pop-up shop.

Campers were given small cardboard storefronts to decorate with their business ideas, even filling out an application for a temporary business license to stick to the front.

Bretveld, an area first-grade teacher, said she got involved with Camp Invention through her mother, who is a Liberty teacher.

“I think that STEM is a very good way for students to create their own ideas and open the imagination part of their thinking,” she said.

On Monday, she walked campers through the different facets of running a business, such as budgeting for expenses and coming up with a distinctive store name.

“I think the ‘Pop-Up Venture’ was a really good idea for them,” Bretveld said. “What if they’ve thought about owning a business? Or maybe somebody in their family owns a business. It just shows the thought process that the kids have to go through to create something different.”

Campers devised business plans for a candy shop, toy shop, popcorn shop and ice cream shop, to name a few.

“Think about what is going to make your shop stand out,” she posed to the class. “What will make your shop better than the other ones that are like yours? What makes your smoothie place better than Smoothie King? What are you going to offer?”

Other projects this year include “Catching Air,” where campers use physics, engineering and art concepts to design and build their own mini skatepark, and “Invention Celebration,” where campers take on the role of event planners to throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.

<strong>ALL ARE ENTERTAINED</strong>

The campers aren’t the only ones having fun.

Elle Wiley and Layla Raper, both 12, are junior counselors, or “leaders in training” for Camp Invention.

Both will be attending Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center in the fall.

Wiley has participated in Camp Invention since the first grade, while Raper has participated once in the past.

“I just remember it being really fun,” Wiley said. “We got to learn new things and experience things that you wouldn’t have in school.”

Now that she is a junior counselor, it has been neat to pass the torch to the younger kids, she said.

“I think the most rewarding part is just being able to be with the kids,” Wiley said. “The kids look up to you. It’s just really fun being a mentor to the kids.”

Raper said she remembers camp being “really engaging.”

“It’s more one-on-one than when you’re in school,” Raper said. “It’s focusing less on academics, but more on socializing and business and like real-world things.”

Raper said she also enjoys taking on the leadership role in camp.

“It feels good to know you are inspiring someone and helping them to achieve their dreams,” she said. “Like you were once them, and now you are the ones that are helping them and they look up to you. And it’s really cool to feel like that.”