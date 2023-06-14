Bradley applies food truck brakes

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board is applying the brakes to food trucks in the village.

On Monday, the board adopted an ordinance to place some restrictions on the growing presence of the mobile restaurants which are increasing in numbers throughout Kankakee County.

The new law restricts how close a food truck operator can set up their business in relationship to an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant and restricts how long a truck can be in the same location.

Based on the revised regulation, a food truck cannot be any closer than 400 feet to an existing restaurant — unless the restaurant operator agrees in writing the food truck can be closer. Prior to the language change, the restriction had been 200 feet.

As well, the food truck can be in the same location for a period of no more than eight days in any given month and cannot be in any one location for more than 72 days in the calendar year.

The truck must also be removed from the site nightly.

The village did not previously have a restriction limiting the length of stay. Trucks are also prohibited from operating within a residentially-zoned district.

The village ordinance also requires permitted vendors to provide proof of sales taxes paid to the village quarterly: March 31, June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.

Both Mayor Mike Watson and Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, noted the regulations are not being put in place to harm food truck vendors, but rather attempting to make a more level playing field in regards to brick-and-mortar restaurant owners.

“We want a mobile industry to be mobile,” Watson said after the meeting. “If someone wants to open a restaurant, then open a restaurant.”

Page said the ultimate goal is to have food trucks travel throughout the village.

The village board only recently enacted licensing for food truck vendors wishing to operate within the village. Page noted there are five mobile food vendors with village licenses.

A food truck vendor is also required to be licensed by the Kankakee County Health Department.

Board members inquired as to who would be enforcing these regulations. Page noted it would be code enforcement’s responsibility. Page also said anyone within the village — trustees included — who have concerns regarding vendors operating within the law can bring their concerns to the village.

Many communities have established food truck parks and vendors have become central figures in community events.

For two years, Bourbonnais has hosted a Food Truck Fest.

Just this week, the Kankakee City Council approved a special use permit allowing for the creation of a food truck park along North Harrison Avenue.

According to a report from Chefstore.com, the food truck industry has experienced a 7.5% growth rate from 2015-20 and it has become a $2 billion industry.

In short, this food option is becoming a dining force.

With food truck start-up costs typically in the $50,000 range and with annual average revenues of about $290,000, it would appear likely other food providers might be kicking the tires on this dining alternative.

Many brick-and-mortar restaurateurs are going with this trend.

While continuing to operate a fixed location, they also are working the streets by opening a mobile restaurant.